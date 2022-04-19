Raftaar is all set to drive Mumbaikars crazy with an electrifying performance at Supermoon ft. Kalamkaar Tour

MUMBAI: As live entertainment comes back in full gusto, Supermoon is leaving no stone unturned for its audiences to experience the live music performances with an exciting line-up. Taking the excitement a notch higher, Supermoon is all set to bring to its fans electrifying performances by none other than the very popular singer and rapper Raftaar at the Supermoon ft Kalamkaar Tour! Fans can grab tickets to this amazing musical extravaganza on Paytm Insider and BookMyShow.

Promising an experience of a lifetime to their fans, this star-studded concert will witness the singing prowess of the ever-popular Indian rapper, music composer, Raftaar along with extremely talented artists such as Kr$na, Deep Kalsi, Karma, and Yunan in the glittering town of Aamchi Mumbai on 23rd April 2022 at the Phoenix Market City, Kurla. Adding more funk to the event, Supermoon ft Kalamkaar Mumbai gig is also bringing to their fans a special segment by the young, trending, and dynamic MC Stan, performing his popular hits.

Keeping entertainment and fun at their absolute peak, Zee Live is also leaving no stone unturned to ensure its patrons a safe environment by adhering to all safety and hygiene protocols.

Excited about performing live, Raftaar, said, “Just like our ardent fans, we artists, too, have also been counting days to bring this show to our fans and with Supermoon ft Kalamkaar happening in Mumbai first, we just can't keep calm. Performing live is an exhilarating experience and every single one of us has been looking forward to it. We are thrilled to bring this special tour to our fans and meet them in person on 23rd April in Mumbai! We look forward to seeing every hip-hopper and rapper at the Supermoon ft Kalamkaar Mumbai gig and making it a grand success.”

Sharing his excitement about being a part of the concert, MC Stan said, “There can never be a greater adrenaline rush for an artist than performing live in front of a huge crowd! It is exciting to see all our fans stepping out, to get their fix of live music and entertainment. It is indeed going to be an incredible experience to be performing alongside such stalwarts. All I can say now is get ready Mumbai, we are going to rock the stage.”