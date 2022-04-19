Raftaar is all set to drive Mumbaikars crazy with an electrifying performance at Supermoon ft. Kalamkaar Tour

MUMBAI: As live entertainment comes back in full gusto, Supermoon is leaving no stone unturned for its audiences to experience the live music performances with an exciting line-up. Taking the excitement a notch higher, Supermoon is all set to bring to its fans electrifying performances by none other than the very popular singer and rapper Raftaar at the Supermoon ft Kalamkaar Tour! Fans can grab tickets to this amazing musical extravaganza on Paytm Insider and BookMyShow.
Promising an experience of a lifetime to their fans, this star-studded concert will witness the singing prowess of the ever-popular Indian rapper, music composer, Raftaar along with extremely talented artists such as Kr$na, Deep Kalsi, Karma, and Yunan in the glittering town of Aamchi Mumbai on 23rd April 2022 at the Phoenix Market City, Kurla. Adding more funk to the event, Supermoon ft Kalamkaar Mumbai gig is also bringing to their fans a special segment by the young, trending, and dynamic MC Stan, performing his popular hits.
Keeping entertainment and fun at their absolute peak, Zee Live is also leaving no stone unturned to ensure its patrons a safe environment by adhering to all safety and hygiene protocols.
Excited about performing live, Raftaar, said, “Just like our ardent fans, we artists, too, have also been counting days to bring this show to our fans and with Supermoon ft Kalamkaar happening in Mumbai first, we just can't keep calm. Performing live is an exhilarating experience and every single one of us has been looking forward to it. We are thrilled to bring this special tour to our fans and meet them in person on 23rd April in Mumbai! We look forward to seeing every hip-hopper and rapper at the Supermoon ft Kalamkaar Mumbai gig and making it a grand success.”
Sharing his excitement about being a part of the concert, MC Stan said, “There can never be a greater adrenaline rush for an artist than performing live in front of a huge crowd! It is exciting to see all our fans stepping out, to get their fix of live music and entertainment. It is indeed going to be an incredible experience to be performing alongside such stalwarts. All I can say now is get ready Mumbai, we are going to rock the stage.”
MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more
MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more
MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, fortifies its presenceread more
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy read more
MUMBAI: As live entertainment comes back in full gusto, Supermoon is leaving no stone unturned for its audiences to experience the live music...read more
MUMBAI: From performing with international rock legend Bryan Adams while kicking off her singing career, to winning several awards and garnering...read more
MUMBAI: Global supergroup Swedish House Mafia, the trio of Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Axwell, have just released their long awaited debut...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Shibani Kashyap recreates Bollywood's golden melody “Mere Mehboob”, a song about unrequited love. A masterpiece composition...read more
It heralds the arrival of his anxiously awaited second full-length album, Superache [Republic Records], on June 24, 2022. Pre-order/pre-save...read more