For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Apr 2022 15:12 |  By RnMTeam

This Momma is all about the music! MTV Beats ‘Artist of the Month’ Neeti Mohan spills the beans

MUMBAI: From performing with international rock legend Bryan Adams while kicking off her singing career, to winning several awards and garnering critical acclaim, multi-lingual playback singer Neeti Mohan has undoubtedly carved her own niche in the music industry. She rose to fame with the romantic number ‘Ishq Wala Love’ from the movie Student of The Year and over the years, has lent her melodious voice to countless leading Bollywood actresses including the likes of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and many more. She is known for multiple chartbusters, including ‘Jiya Re', ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’, ‘Galat Baat Hai’, ‘Kheech Meri Photo’ and ‘Nainowale Ne’. Basking in the success of her recently released song ‘Meri Jaan’, Neeti Mohan is MTV Beats Artist of the Month all through April!

This month, fans will witness Neeti Mohan getting candid about her experiences of recording music not just for Hindi films, but in other diverse Indian languages too. Neeti will also be seen spilling the beans on her personal life and special achievements that she is proud of. She is also excited for her new song ‘Naari’ playing exclusively on MTV Beats, a song that celebrates the spirit of womanhood and encourages women to follow their dreams and ambitions.

Speaking about her five special achievements, Neeti Mohan expressed, “Winning a reality show changed my life. Meeting A.R. Rahman sir changed my life! Winning Filmfare R.D. Burman Award for ‘Ishq Wala Love’ and ‘Jiya Re’ and meeting my husband Nihaar, of course. My baby Aryaveer, uski entry, that is the most special moment in my life!”

Reminiscing about the time when she missed the delivery of her brand-new car to record ‘Nainowale Ne’ from ‘Padmaavat’, Neeti shared, “I had purchased a new car on the same day when I was recording this track, and the delivery of the car too was scheduled for that day. My phone was switched off because obviously, when you’re recording for Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time, there is nothing more important. I didn’t care that a new car was arriving. The delivery executive tried calling me for two hours. I reached home and there was a new car downstairs! I was wondering whose car was it and then I realized that it’s the same car that was to be delivered to me! I always laugh when I recall this story. When one is passionate about music, it completely takes over you like it did to me.”

In addition to sharing such fun trivia from her journey with fans, the sought-after artist will also be seen performing her most famous songs across genres.

~Watch Neeti Mohan at her musical best - tune in to MTV Beats all through April ~

Tags
MTV Beats Artist of the Month Neeti Mohan Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Related news
News | 07 Apr 2022

"Jogan" A fearless Love Story - is an inspiration from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Films - Director Amit K Shiva

MUMBAI: Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit music with Director Amit K Shiva rejoined for another new single “Jogan” to be released soon which depicts a larger-than-life arrangement and illustrious tale of love. The song is aesthetically shot keeping roped up with the intricacy of the relationship.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2022

MTV Beats Artist of the Month Dhvani Bhanushali reveals her best kept secrets; tap to know more

MUMBAI: Having taken the country by storm with her phenomenal vocalrange, Dhvani Bhanushali has carved a name for herself as a powerhouse in the dynamic Hindi music space.

read more
News | 07 Jan 2022

2022 begins on a melodious note as Amit Trivedi gets candid about his favourite music, his journey and more

MUMBAI: From local gigs and live performances to composing background music for theaters and television shows Amit Trivedi has done it all, and today he is a well-known face in the Hindi music industry.

read more
News | 01 Dec 2021

Here's what challenged Raftaar to write 'Ghana Kasoota' within 30 minutes

MUMBAI: Having started off as a dance instructor, Raftaar has come a long way to pave his name in the independent indie music scene.

read more
News | 18 Jun 2021

MTV Beats Artist of the Month Jonita Gandhi: We are taking this opportunity to get personal with our viewers

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi is MTV Beats Artist of the Month.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

News
Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more

News
Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more

News
Mirchi forays into North America with itslaunch in Dallas, Texas

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, fortifies its presenceread more

News
New Apple Original workplace comedy “Loot,” starring Emmy Award-winner Maya Rudolph, to premiere Friday, June 24, 2022 on Apple TV+

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy read more

top# 5 articles

1
Asees Kaur and Akhtar Brother new Punjabi pop song ‘Easy Na Lai’ is a must watch on Hyundai Spotlight

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s favourite singer, Asees Kaur with Akhtar Brothers Sahil and Shehnaz Akhtar have released a new catchy Punjabi pop song ‘Easy Na...read more

2
Conan Gray releases new single 'Memories' today

It heralds the arrival of his anxiously awaited second full-length album, Superache [Republic Records], on June 24, 2022. Pre-order/pre-save...read more

3
Viacom18 launches #MusicKaMadhouse KaanPhod – Watch the promo here!

MUMBAI: India’s leading entertainment conglomerate Viacom18’s Youth, Music and English (YME) cluster has launched KaanPhod, an artist-first label and...read more

4
Raftaar is all set to drive Mumbaikars crazy with an electrifying performance at Supermoon ft. Kalamkaar Tour

MUMBAI: As live entertainment comes back in full gusto, Supermoon is leaving no stone unturned for its audiences to experience the live music...read more

5
Bhushan Kumar brings Millind Gaba & Pria Beniwal Gaba’s real life chemistry to the screen with the single ‘Shaadi Karke Le Jayega Mujhe’!

MUMBAI: It’s a special day for Punjabi pop-star Millind Gaba who ties the knot with his bride Pria Beniwal Gaba today! What makes this an even...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games