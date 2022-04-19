This Momma is all about the music! MTV Beats ‘Artist of the Month’ Neeti Mohan spills the beans

MUMBAI: From performing with international rock legend Bryan Adams while kicking off her singing career, to winning several awards and garnering critical acclaim, multi-lingual playback singer Neeti Mohan has undoubtedly carved her own niche in the music industry. She rose to fame with the romantic number ‘Ishq Wala Love’ from the movie Student of The Year and over the years, has lent her melodious voice to countless leading Bollywood actresses including the likes of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and many more. She is known for multiple chartbusters, including ‘Jiya Re', ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’, ‘Galat Baat Hai’, ‘Kheech Meri Photo’ and ‘Nainowale Ne’. Basking in the success of her recently released song ‘Meri Jaan’, Neeti Mohan is MTV Beats Artist of the Month all through April!

This month, fans will witness Neeti Mohan getting candid about her experiences of recording music not just for Hindi films, but in other diverse Indian languages too. Neeti will also be seen spilling the beans on her personal life and special achievements that she is proud of. She is also excited for her new song ‘Naari’ playing exclusively on MTV Beats, a song that celebrates the spirit of womanhood and encourages women to follow their dreams and ambitions.

Speaking about her five special achievements, Neeti Mohan expressed, “Winning a reality show changed my life. Meeting A.R. Rahman sir changed my life! Winning Filmfare R.D. Burman Award for ‘Ishq Wala Love’ and ‘Jiya Re’ and meeting my husband Nihaar, of course. My baby Aryaveer, uski entry, that is the most special moment in my life!”

Reminiscing about the time when she missed the delivery of her brand-new car to record ‘Nainowale Ne’ from ‘Padmaavat’, Neeti shared, “I had purchased a new car on the same day when I was recording this track, and the delivery of the car too was scheduled for that day. My phone was switched off because obviously, when you’re recording for Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time, there is nothing more important. I didn’t care that a new car was arriving. The delivery executive tried calling me for two hours. I reached home and there was a new car downstairs! I was wondering whose car was it and then I realized that it’s the same car that was to be delivered to me! I always laugh when I recall this story. When one is passionate about music, it completely takes over you like it did to me.”

In addition to sharing such fun trivia from her journey with fans, the sought-after artist will also be seen performing her most famous songs across genres.

