For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Apr 2022 11:38 |  By RnMTeam

Lauren Spencer-Smith showcases impeccable songwriting and impressive vocals on new single 'Flower'

MUMBAI: Breakthrough act of 2022 and generational talent Lauren Spencer-Smith shares her latest single “Flowers,” a stunning example of the intricate songwriting and vocal range the 18-year-old from Vancouver Island is capable of. “Flowers” is an anthem of personal growth, written in hindsight about heartbreak and healing. Lauren shows off her vocal range over a piano-laden beat, ebbing from syrupy high notes to a powerful lower register. It’s emotive and relatable as she shares personal anecdotes through a universal lens. Speaking on the song, Lauren says, “‘Flowers’ is about looking at a past experience and knowing I deserved more. I want people to be able to contemplate their own situations, and learn from them and heal if they need to. You aren’t alone and it gets better.”

Details are at the core of Lauren’s craft, and she always writes from a place of perspective. Speaking on the process for “Flowers,” Lauren shares, “When I’m writing I always think about what’s going on in the world. How are people feeling? What are they going to relate to? I want to listen to a song and know what it’s about, that’s why I write with details about my life but always think, how will my fans relate? I want it to feel universal.”

Earlier this year, she shared her breakout single “Fingers Crossed,” a similarly personal song that resonated with millions — a snippet of the song had 25 million views on TikTok before catapulting to the charts, hitting the Top 50 on Spotify in 23 countries including Top 10 on the Global Chart, #2 in the US., and #1 in the UK. It also claimed the #1 spot on iTunes Overall Top Songs US Chart and peaked #1 on the Apple Music Global Chart, which was the first independent song of 2022 to do so. Currently, the song has over 170 million global streams.

Lauren is currently in the studio working on her debut project.

Tags
TikTok Apple music
Related news
News | 15 Apr 2022

The Kid LAROI throws shades at Ex-Manager Scooter Braun

MUMBAI: Is The Kid LAROI "So Done" with Scooter Braun?

read more
News | 25 Mar 2022

Hyperpop sensation 'hidingthehurt' switches things up with new indie track ‘Take Ur Leave’

MUMBAI: The up-and-coming poster boy for the UK hyperpop scene hidingthehurt is back with his final single before his highly anticipated project dropping soon.

read more
Nicole Moudaber
News | 11 Mar 2022

Nicole Moudaber launches new monthly mix series exclusively for Apple Music

MUMBAI: Techno queen Nicole Moudaber has just launched a brand-new monthly mix series exclusively for Apple Music.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2022

Track Club, Meticulously Curated Music Licensing for creators, unveils infinite song customization for every track

MUMBAI: Track Club, the new subscription-based music licensing platform powered by Marmoset, knows what creators need when they look for music. They want to get in, get exceptional music, and get out quickly - and they want the music to feel like it was custom made for their content.

read more
News | 17 Feb 2022

Panorama Music’s new song Teri Judai by Kabir Athar touches heartstrings

MUMBAI: Teri Judai, a new song by music label Panorama Music, is sure to touch the heart like a few others. An ode to love and life, the heart touching song, penned, composed, and sung by the duo of Kabir-Athar, makes listeners feel the pain of a broken heart.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Says Welsh Government had no Evidence to substantiate the restrictions or closure of nightclubs or late night businesses during the pandemic.

MUMBAI: For some time now the industry have been convinced that the decision to close or place reread more

News
Inquiry into the UK's coronavirus response has been criticised for failing to consider the full impact on the hospitality industry

MUMBAI: Draft terms of reference, which cover what the probe will investigate and how it will be read more

News
Green Events & Innovations Conference Announce Full Agenda

MUMBAI: Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF)read more

News
Mirchi forays into North America with itslaunch in Dallas, Texas

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, fortifies its presenceread more

News
New Apple Original workplace comedy “Loot,” starring Emmy Award-winner Maya Rudolph, to premiere Friday, June 24, 2022 on Apple TV+

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy read more

top# 5 articles

1
India's #1 Rapper-Singer-Music Producer & Performer, Badshah makes his International Debut along with Global superstar, J Balvin and Tainy for their song -VOODOO

MUMBAI: A big moment for the Indian Music Industry as Badshah transcends boundaries by taking Indian Sounds to Global Audiences. Voodoo is all set to...read more

2
Director Amit K Shiva is 'happy' to see the outcome of 'Jogan'

MUMBAI: Director Amit K Shiva released a soulful love song “Jogan”“Jogan” was sung by a soulful duo Mujtaba Aziz Naza and Nirupama Dey, directed by...read more

3
This Momma is all about the music! MTV Beats ‘Artist of the Month’ Neeti Mohan spills the beans

MUMBAI: From performing with international rock legend Bryan Adams while kicking off her singing career, to winning several awards and garnering...read more

4
Viacom18 launches #MusicKaMadhouse KaanPhod – Watch the promo here!

MUMBAI: India’s leading entertainment conglomerate Viacom18’s Youth, Music and English (YME) cluster has launched KaanPhod, an artist-first label and...read more

5
Raftaar is all set to drive Mumbaikars crazy with an electrifying performance at Supermoon ft. Kalamkaar Tour

MUMBAI: As live entertainment comes back in full gusto, Supermoon is leaving no stone unturned for its audiences to experience the live music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games