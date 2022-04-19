Director Amit K Shiva is 'happy' to see the outcome of 'Jogan'

MUMBAI: Director Amit K Shiva released a soulful love song “Jogan”

“Jogan” was sung by a soulful duo Mujtaba Aziz Naza and Nirupama Dey, directed by Amit K Shiva, featuring popular youth Icon Nishant Singh Malkhani with gorgeous Saba Khan and the phenomenal Vinit Kakar. The New-age music was given by Mujtaba Aziz Naza and lyrics by Mumtaz Aziz Naza under Photofit Music.

Radioandmusic got in touch with the director Amit K Shiva to know more about the story behind the song and his thoughts on Sufi songs evolving in the present day.

Check the interview below:

Congratulations on your latest release, tell us all about it?

I am highly grateful for the love and support people are giving to “Jogan”. It has been one of my amazing created projects with the proper blend of art and grand theme, released by the record label Photofit Music, jointly thankful to the producer Mr. Suresh Bhanushali and the project head Mr. Rajiv John Sauson. I am really happy to see the outcome, which is out of the great team efforts working relentlessly hard for this song.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/H1eRqilQYq0" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Did the Nishant and Saba do justice to it?

Nishant and Saba have built that connecting chemistry in the song, and through an artist approach, I think this duo is just the right cast to be the face of this track produced by Mr. Suresh Bhanushali who has lent his impeccable support in creating this beautiful love tale. And yet another strong character in the music video Vinit, who has recently been part of a lock-up Reality show has done an amazing job.

They have opened and portrayed their personality well in the song. Their characters have added a surreal angle to the music video of “Jogan”.

Do you think Sufi songs are evolving in the present day?

Sufi style has been part of songs to retain the traditional essence. It adds a different experience for the listener. From divine to soft tunes sufi/qawwali patterns have impressed the audience to great extent. And since “Jogan” in the melodious voice of Mujtaba Aziz Naza, has the modern Sufi style like rhythm in the beats and lyrics, people have connected orientally well with the song.

What is your next move, and what kind of storyline do you intend to create next?

Well, nowadays I think music videos have attracted attention. In alignment with a storyline that the audience can connect with, that has several picks from concepts to the theme and the artists involved. Sharing about my projects, directing songs like “Chand”, “Jatt Yamla”, and smooth melodies like “Jaan Leja Baaki” towards songs with roaring themes "Ganapati Bappa Morya" have been an enjoyable journey. Each with a different theme, unique storyline and amazing outcome to combined efforts. So, as we have more wonderful projects lined up with the label Photofit Music, with a strong portfolio and laying interest in the choreography, I am pretty soon planning to work and release a peppy dance number for the audience to roll on exciting music. People will experience several flavours of music that the record label has to offer in the near future.