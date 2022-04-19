For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Apr 2022 11:31

Conan Gray releases new single 'Memories' today

It heralds the arrival of his anxiously awaited second full-length album, Superache [Republic Records], on June 24, 2022. Pre-order/pre-save SuperacheHERE.

Once again, he presents a personal anthem rooted in raw feeling with “Memories.” His cathartic delivery glides over sparse piano as he pleads, “Please don’t ruin this for me. Please don’t make this harder than it already is. I’m trying to get over this.”

Currently crisscrossing the country on “The Conan Gray World Tour 2022,” he has quietly dropped hints to his fans each night about the forthcoming Superache.  This weekend the tour will make a historic stop for his debut performance at Coachella 2022.

Making headlines, GQ featured Conan in their March 2022 issue and christened him “The New Prince of Sad Songs,” while Vogue included him in its massive new fashion spread in this month’s issue.

Singer songwriters Conan
