Seventh edition of Musicathon concluded on a high note

MUMBAI: The majestic mountain city of Himachal Pradesh, Bir witnessed a successful seventh edition of the music festival– Musicathon. Held at The Bagicha, Bir, the two-day music festival witnessed a unique line-up of over 15 artists celebrating the love for Indie-music with travellers and music lovers from across the country. Musicathon was also able to reach millions at home who could not attend the event, in real time, through its Live Entertainment Partner- Roposo.

Started back in 2019 by Gaurav Kushwaha, Musicathon is a platform made especially for emerging independent artists to showcase their talent and perform for travellers across nationalities. Besides Roposo, this edition was also supported by Travel Partner- Carvaa Travelers Private Limited. The two-day festival with a stunning backdrop of the Dhauladhar range witnessed a range of magical performances by a great line-up of talented artists.

One of the highlights was the performance of social media sensation, Sunil Kumar Gurjar popularly known by the pen name Rahgir who captivated the audience with his magical voice. Buland Himalay a.k.a. Jatin Sharma and singer songwriter Arjan Singh mesmerized the audience with their hit songs whereas Swastik the Band’s performance was an impactful one that brought together a unique blend of Hindustani entwined with cultures across the world. The event also witnessed curated sets by the talented independent artists such as Sumira Thakur, Ek Pahadi Ladka aka Shubham, Pulkit Jain, Vahaka band and many more who turned the event venue into one of a kind gala night.

“We are thrilled to pull off our seventh edition of Musicathon after months of hard work and planning. We have always believed in bringing together independent artists and travel community together to enjoy the common love for good music. This edition, we also initiated selling of the first ever spring series of 15 Musicathon NFT tickets that gave special perks and access to the buyers. We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our energetic audience who made the event grand and our partners- Roposo and Carvaa Travelers for trusting us. We now look forward to taking this music festival to newer heights with the next edition.” said Gaurav Kushwaha, Creator, Musicathon.

The event also hosted a “Roposo Zone” which gave music enthusiasts a space to enjoy games and non-stop live entertainment each day at the venue. For users at home, Roposo curated a real-time virtual experience by live streaming all the performances and on-ground action. Roposo creators captured exclusive behind the scenes live entertainment content on the Roposo app, which was simulcast on lock screen platform Glance. The first day of the event saw the “Roposo Hour”, a live concert with Roposo creators Ash Daniel Singh & Rishab Kaushal performing a special jugalbandi. One of the most interesting parts of Musicathon was “Best of Bir” presented by Roposo, a live show series showcasing local music content. Roposo creators used the AV mode feature on the app extensively to create a unique blend of past and present experience for users including vox-pop, meeting locals and experiencing Bir in its natural self.

Mansi Jain, Vice President & General Manager, Roposo added, “This is the second time we are partnering with Musicathon to live stream the event to millions through Roposo and lock screen platform Glance. Our aim with Roposo is to become the go to destination for live entertainment and commerce, as part of which we wish to live stream niche, off-beat music shows and to provide Indie musicians an opportunity to multiply their fanbase. We are extremely pleased to be partnering with a truly unique festival such as Musicathon.”

Another highlight was that the festival is an eco-friendly affair that comes together with the efforts of the local community, talented independent musicians, and a bunch of people driven by a mutual passion for music, poetry, and love for the Earth and travel. Musicathon will be back with another dynamic edition in the month of October this year.