The Crave Festival announces a new stage in collaboration with Berlin-based music platform HÖR

MUMBAI: The Hague, April 14th 2022 – After announcing their impressive line-up filled with international A-listers last February, The Crave Festival has another announcement to make. Today the festival put out the news of their collaboration with the Berlin-based electronic music platform HÖR who will be hosting a completely new stage during The Crave Festival which takes place on June 4th in The Hague. The line-up includes artists like Black Cadmium, Estella Boersma and KI/KI.

For the upcoming edition The Crave Festival teamed up with the rapidly rising music platform. The collaboration felt natural as both parties aim to bring a well-curated range of electronic music to a broad audience. The organization of The Crave Festival is stoked about partnering up with HÖR.

Joris Hoefnagel, programmer at The Crave Festival has the following to say about the collaboration: “In the past three years HÖR grew to become one of the most influential and interesting independent electronic music platforms out there. We were immediately grabbed by their broad and forward-thinking programs. For us it was clear at first sight that they must have a stage at The Crave Festival.”

HÖR started streaming almost three years ago as they wanted to build a new and strong music platform for the community in Berlin. Within a few months, they build a solid following through their own network. By the time the first lockdown hit in 2020 and the nightlife was fully shut down and the community needed something to keep their spirit alive, the platform grew exponential as they were bringing the viewers what they needed on a regular basis; a chance to discover new artists, listen to their favorites and the ability to change their living room into a club. The streaming numbers spiked reaching a global audience.. Right now, the platform that is recognizable by their spot on simplicity, a typical HÖR stream shows a fish-eye view of a DJ behind the decks, a single neon light on the left of the DJ, and the iconic white tiled background, has millions of views monthly and is a household name within the electronic music realm.

On the 4th of June HÖR will host their own stage at The Crave Festival.

Tickets are still available via https://thecrave.nl/#tickets

Line up HÖR stage

KI/KI

CEM

Spekki Webu b2b Jeans (live)

ISAbella

Estella Boersma

Black Cadmium

Jelly & Nathan Homan