Rising R&B artist thuy reveals playful new video for "inhibitions (Feat. P-Lo)"

MUMBAI: Rising R&B singer-songwriter thuy has revealed a playful new video to accompany her latest bop “inhibitions”, featuring rapper P-Lo Directed and edited by Brandon Lee Davis, the video premiered via Rolling Stone. “inhibitions” is the latest track off thuy's upcoming EP 'i hope u see this (deluxe)'.

“I wrote the song about letting my guard down with someone special. Even though there may be some people who want to take their shot, they always get turned down because they don’t do it like that special person does.” says thuy.

She elaborates, “Since I used a lot of basketball references in the song, I wanted the music video to have a west coast basketball theme to it. P-Lo & I played the coaches to opposite teams and it was just such a fun time. It was great to bring out the Bay Area for this shoot, from having "The NextKidz" to having P-Lo, the Bay Area energy is just unmatched.”

The vibrant R&B artist of Vietnamese descent is determined to stand out in the world of pop music. She grew up surrounded by music and at the age of 9, knew she wanted to be a pop star. However, with no exemplars to look up to who looked like her, thuy traded her musical hopes for a career in medicine. After a few lacklustre years in the medical field followed by a chance visit to a studio, thuy finally saw what a professional career in music could look like.

Since then, the now Los Angeles-based artist has released several records showcasing her angelic vocals, skilful songwriting, and modern R&B stylings. Having amassed over 85 million global streams across her catalogue and garnered support from premier international publications including Billboard, Paper and Harper’s Bazaar, Thuy proves that her celestial voice and knack for earworm melodies are here to stay.

Currently, her Top 10 Streaming Markets worldwide include Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan.