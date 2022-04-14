Parker McCollum Takes Home CMT Music Award for "Breakout Video of the Year" For Hit Single "To Be Loved By You"

MUMBAI: One of Country music's brightest new stars, Parker McCollum, took home the trophy for "Breakout Video of the Year" for his hit single, "To Be Loved By You" at last night’s CMT Music Awards. The win marks McCollum's second consecutive honor, following his recent win at the 2022 ACM Awards held in Las Vegas earlier this year.
“I’m incredibly humbled,” McCollum said of his win. “When Covid first hit and took us off the road for a while, I was a little worried - I had just signed my record deal and my song was on the radio and I was like, ‘That’s my shot right there.’ That song, because of those fans, went #1 and was certified Gold and Platinum before we ever went back out on the road again. I just wondered every day of Covid if it would be there when we got back, and it is... exponentially!”
The Conroe, TX native has already had quite the year snagging two major awards, scoring his second consecutive #1 hit, selling out shows around the country, fulfilling a childhood dream of playing to a sold-out crowd at RODEOHOUSTON and getting married. His debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, was the highest first week debut album of 2021 and since then he has amassed over 1 billion LTD domestic streams.
For a list of McCollum’s upcoming tour dates, visit HERE.
For more information, visit ParkerMcCollum.com
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy read more
MUMBAI: Gismart, a global leading developer and publisher of entertainment-focused apps and mobilread more
MUMBAI: In the age of social media, trolls are inevitable.read more
MUMBAI: Continuing its digitisation efforts activated during lockdown, Saregama has added 10,000read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Viral singer Yung Raja performs at event 560001 at RCB Bar & Café, Bangalore.read more
MUMBAI: Continuing her debut album rollout, Eva Shaw continues to break boundaries with each subsequent lead single. Serving as a follow-up to the...read more
MUMBAI: One of Country music's brightest new stars, Parker McCollum, took home the trophy for "Breakout Video of the Year" for his hit single, "To...read more
MUMBAI: With demand for new content at an all-time high, creators everywhere are looking to leverage cutting edge technology to bring their stories...read more
MUMBAI: While recent tracks such as ‘Human Touch’ (with Sam Gray) and ‘Love We Lost’ (with R3HAB, feat. Simon Ward) are still on everyone’s lips,...read more