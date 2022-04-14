Parker McCollum Takes Home CMT Music Award for "Breakout Video of the Year" For Hit Single "To Be Loved By You"

MUMBAI: One of Country music's brightest new stars, Parker McCollum, took home the trophy for "Breakout Video of the Year" for his hit single, "To Be Loved By You" at last night’s CMT Music Awards. The win marks McCollum's second consecutive honor, following his recent win at the 2022 ACM Awards held in Las Vegas earlier this year.

“I’m incredibly humbled,” McCollum said of his win. “When Covid first hit and took us off the road for a while, I was a little worried - I had just signed my record deal and my song was on the radio and I was like, ‘That’s my shot right there.’ That song, because of those fans, went #1 and was certified Gold and Platinum before we ever went back out on the road again. I just wondered every day of Covid if it would be there when we got back, and it is... exponentially!”

The Conroe, TX native has already had quite the year snagging two major awards, scoring his second consecutive #1 hit, selling out shows around the country, fulfilling a childhood dream of playing to a sold-out crowd at RODEOHOUSTON and getting married. His debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, was the highest first week debut album of 2021 and since then he has amassed over 1 billion LTD domestic streams.

