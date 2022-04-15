For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Apr 2022 18:30 |  By RnMTeam

Lost in Society drops the newest LP “Life During Quarantine"

MUMBAI: The New Jersey based alternative punk act, Lost in Society, has nothing but promise ahead. The trio has just released the new LP  “Life During Quarantine". The power-punkers find muse in early punk and 90's grunge. The new material has 10 tracks and is available on all streaming platforms.

Jolting, fierce and raw: Lost In Society’s live show has been described as all of the above.  They’ve performed at large festivals such as Punk Rock Bowling, the Vans Warped Tour, Fun Fun Fun Fest, SXSW, and Fest.  Their electrifying live shows, coupled with a contagious sound, have given the group a reputation that parallels punk acts such as Rise Against and Green Day early in their careers.  LIS are known for bringing fans out the same way old punks did: by word of mouth.

 “Life During Quarantine":

https://open.spotify.com/album/49gEuUkou4fq2RmiR7HniK

Lost in Society Life During Quarantine
