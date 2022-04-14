Karcher showcases innovative cleaning products at 9thedition of IME

MUMBAI: Germany-headquartered innovator of cleaning solutions, Karcher, showcased innovative and robust solutions for the mining industry at the 9th International Mining Equipment, Mineral and Metal Exhibition in Kolkata. A wide range of Karcher cleaning solutions was on the display, for the mining industry. Historically, the mining industry has been known to have huge requirement of cleaning solutions.

During the four-day exhibition, the Karcher stall attracted interested visitors from the mining, mineral and metal industries who not only admired the range of solutions but also witnessed their applications. The solutions ranged from Ultra High Pressure cleaning systems, Hot Water High Pressure cleaners, Cold Water High Pressure cleaners besides other innovative solutions.

Speaking about the solutions, Mr. Jatinder Kaul, the Managing Director of Karcher India says, “Our solutions are well suited for demanding tasks and mining, mineral and metal industries. The Ultra High Pressure cleaner is capable of easily removing the most stubborn dirt and coatings.”

The Mining industry historically has required robust cleaning solutions, however, in current times environmental aspects are of the growing global significance. Considering this requirement of the mining industry, Karcher has tailored its extensive range of solutions precisely looking at various industries’ requirements.

“As a manufacturer of cleaning solutions, we understand that our professional customers, have their own unique cleaning requisites. And we also understand that cleaning is a necessity that there is often little time for. This is why our ranges of professional cleaning solutions andaccessories are designed to meet the needs of our customers. Karcher provides superb cleaning performance, saves time and resources, and are intuitive to operate.,” says Kaul.

All the solutions are top of the line and used by myriadindustries across the globe. Besides for professional usage, the company also offers innovative yet easy to use solutions for home and garden use. From steam cleaners, pressure washers, vacuum cleaners and floor cleaners. The company is just shy of completing 11 years in Indian market, but it already has made a credible name for itself.