Hemant Punjabi released African and Indian music 'Mon BB'

MUMBAI: Hemant Punjabi released a unique song collaborating between African and Indian Music “Mon BB”

Speaking about his latest song, “’Mon BB’ happened naturally. The support from parents and well-wishers made it all possible.

Mixing Indo African song and Hindi was a bold and unique move, “The confidence was actually all from within my heart and also the constant support of my family and well-wishers. That actually pushed me that I should actually do it without hesitation”.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcqxa-EQNWd2np1UBODSSpg

Talking about his views on Indian Music spreading in western countries he feels that it's a great success for our Indian music community. It shows that we are actually becoming a popular face worldwide which can push us to create more great things and use it as a motivation.

The singer is currently preparing himself to do more and more great music and trying to make a difference with his music in the industry.