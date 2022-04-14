Hemant Punjabi released African and Indian music 'Mon BB'

MUMBAI: Hemant Punjabi released a unique song collaborating between African and Indian Music “Mon BB”
Speaking about his latest song, “’Mon BB’ happened naturally. The support from parents and well-wishers made it all possible.
Mixing Indo African song and Hindi was a bold and unique move, “The confidence was actually all from within my heart and also the constant support of my family and well-wishers. That actually pushed me that I should actually do it without hesitation”.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcqxa-EQNWd2np1UBODSSpg
Talking about his views on Indian Music spreading in western countries he feels that it's a great success for our Indian music community. It shows that we are actually becoming a popular face worldwide which can push us to create more great things and use it as a motivation.
The singer is currently preparing himself to do more and more great music and trying to make a difference with his music in the industry.
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at the new comedy read more
MUMBAI: Gismart, a global leading developer and publisher of entertainment-focused apps and mobilread more
MUMBAI: In the age of social media, trolls are inevitable.read more
MUMBAI: Continuing its digitisation efforts activated during lockdown, Saregama has added 10,000read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: With demand for new content at an all-time high, creators everywhere are looking to leverage cutting edge technology to bring their stories...read more
MUMBAI: Germany-headquartered innovator of cleaning solutions, Karcher, showcased innovative and robust solutions for the mining industry at the 9th...read more
MUMBAI: Viral singer Yung Raja performs at event 560001 at RCB Bar & Café, Bangalore.read more
MUMBAI: One of Country music's brightest new stars, Parker McCollum, took home the trophy for "Breakout Video of the Year" for his hit single, "To...read more
MUMBAI: Continuing her debut album rollout, Eva Shaw continues to break boundaries with each subsequent lead single. Serving as a follow-up to the...read more