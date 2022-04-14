Eva Shaw links with Dillanponders for new G-House single 'Juice'

MUMBAI: Continuing her debut album rollout, Eva Shaw continues to break boundaries with each subsequent lead single. Serving as a follow-up to the recently released “Midnight Strangers” with Thouxanbanfauni and DB Bantino, Eva Shaw returns to deliver another glimpse of her debut album ‘SOLO’ ahead of its release in May. Joining forces with fellow Toronto artist, Dillanponders, the pair reveals a spicy g-house soundscape with “Juice”. The new single is out now across streaming platforms via Shaw’s imprint Mad Fatti.



Delivering yet another genre-fusing showstopper, “Juice” proves to be another thrilling addition to Eva Shaw’s diverse discography. Alongside another Toronto native, Dillanponders, the pair meet an apex between g-house and hip-hop with a mesmerizing melody that leaves a lasting impression on the listener. The single aligns with Eva Shaw’s Hype Hop series which features her more g-house sound. The multifaceted producer has delivered HYPE HOP 001 and HYPE HOP 002 EPs in 2021 and was met with high praise. More recently, the track “100GANG” with BIJOU and Hitmakerchinx captivated her audience and left fans eager for more. Providing another sultry g-house soundscape, Dillanponders’ smooth vocal line effortlessly complements Shaw’s production. “Juice” gives fans another sneak peek of Eva Shaw’s forthcoming debut album and the music versatility it promises to offer.

"Over the past year I've been merging G-house beats with my own hip-hop records on my new "Hype-Hop" EP series. Juice is one of those records I call "Hype Hop". I feel this style sits somewhere between EDM and Hip-hop and is more lyric-focused than most G-house tracks. I started off just remixing my own hip-hop records and calling them "Hype Hop Edits" and then I did an original collab with DJ Bijou called "100GANG" feat hitmakerchinx. Juice is another original record with my brother DillanPonders. Dillan and I first met in the studio in Toronto. He rolled up with some liquor and a huge smile and we instantly clicked. We are both weirdos and like experimenting with music and sounds, plus he cracks me up and inspires me every time we connect. During the pandemic, we sent a lot of music back and forth and I had randomly one day started doing dance beats on his bars. This one we both freaked out over and I decided to put it as a main single leading up to my debut album, "SOLO". I normally put my G-house releases on the Hype Hop EPs but I thought it would be dope to show my versatility on this album by mixing up the genres. I am so excited about this record and I think this one will really appeal to both EDM and Hip-Hop fans. "

- Eva Shaw

“Working with Eva is always a blast, I always trust her direction. I initially recorded these bars to a completely different beat and she went ahead and turned the song into a massive heater. 'JUICE' as a record is pretty self-explanatory. Big vibes + Big confidence = Big tunes, its just math ”

- Dillanponders

Toronto native Eva Shaw began writing music and DJing as a teenager, which eventually grew into a full-time job when she made the move to New York City for school. Quickly expanding all over North America, she began performing on the main stage at music festivals such as Ultra, as well as landing residencies at premier nightclubs Hakkasan and Omnia Las Vegas. Continuing the traction, Eva’s first single release “Charizma” was signed by Calvin Harris’ Fly Eye, and was also premiered by Tiesto on his world-renowned Club Life podcast. This led to Eva receiving huge support across the dance world from esteemed DJs such as David Guetta, The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, Avicii, Hardwell, Afrojack and many more.

As she enters the most exciting moment in her artistic career, Eva Shaw’s debut album will showcase her undeniable skillset and studio precision. Her ability to transcend genre confines and deliver a sound that’s entirely her own sets her apart as a musician. Teasing her upcoming album with “JUICE”, Eva Shaw excites fans for the ‘SOLO’ album release this coming May.