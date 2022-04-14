VARSHAVINN and Thara Dhishay release female energy and power song "AAJA"

MUMBAI: Singer VARSHAVINN and Thara Dhishay drops bilingual energetic pop-song in English and Hindi “AAJA” under Hungama Artist Aloud. The track follows the theme of female energy and power.

The song tells the story of two different characters; a soft, sensual and romantic woman and a charismatic, bold woman. The contrast of their stories is to embolden the layers of the feminine experience and its many faces. The female leads demonstrate that the strength of a woman has many mediums of expression and even different languages- as the song features both English and Hindi verses. They wrote and recorded the song back in 2018 and they wanted to wait until after the pandemic to release it.

Both VARSHAVINN and Thara were in Ali Mustafa’s studio in Dubai who is the music director of the song. “Ali had starting working on the track and everything kind of fell into place. Lily (Varsha’s co-writer from LA) and I already came in with the English parts of the song and the hook and we played it for the whole team. Then the Hindi parts started flowing and the next thing you know Thara and I are both recording. We finished everything within a couple of hours, but we kept polishing the mix and production for 3 years, until we perfected it!”, shares VARSHAVINN.

https://www.hungama.com/song/aaja/83142352/

“Aaja” has the power to change one’s mood. There’s something in it for everyone. It’s catchy but has depth and meaning to it, which was really important to us. It’s lyrically strong and empowering, it’s melodically memorable and the singers made sure that everyone can sing along to it. “The beats are fun and light - you can dance to it, drive to it, workout to it, feel confident after a long hard day, just chill to it with a drink- the song feeds so many purposes and that was our intention”.

The singer’s portraits “Powerful women” message in their songs, “It’s something we live by every day of our lives. We’re both navigating this world as two independent women and female artists, so we have to be powerful and gather strength even during the toughest times in our careers and personal lives”. Women kind of have to wear so many hats and people think we do it so effortlessly but behind the scenes we’re breaking down and breaking through barriers to come out stronger. They fight many silent battles every day, just to prove ourselves while staying grounded, while making sure the people around us are happy. “It’s a lot of work and we don’t get appreciated enough for it, so we appreciate ourselves through the songs we write and music we create. It’s like our journals for the world to read”.