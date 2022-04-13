For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Apr 2022 18:28

Warner Music India, OnePlus and JioSaavn release Shankar Mahadevan’s Dil Ki Dhun

MUMBAI: ‘Dil Ki Dhun’ is the first release from the My Country My Music album and is accompanied by a music video that is completely shot on the OnePlus 10 Pro

India, 11th April 2022: OnePlus, the leading technology brand, along with India’s leading music label Warner Music India announce the launch of My Country, My Music – a rich collaboration brought to life between music maestro Shankar Mahadevan and JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT platform. Shot entirely on the OnePlus 10 Pro, the newly launched music video for the first track of My Country, My Music - ‘Dil Ki Dhun’, utilizes OnePlus’ superior camera experience backed by Hasselblad’s 80+ year lineage of camera expertise. The globally released song is now available exclusively on JioSaavn.

Dil Ki Dhun stems from the core campaign thought “Find Your Dhun” – created and conceptualized by JioSaavn’s creative agency, Creativeland Asia. Produced by Creative Studios and directed by Ishaan Nair, the Shot on OnePlus music video leverages the state-of-the-art Second-Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile featuring the OnePlus Billion Color Solution.

Conceptually, the video showcases that we are surrounded by dhun in the most common things around us. From slow traffic to a fast train and from tea being brewed and poured at a local stall to a group of children playing gully cricket – every instance carries its own quintessential dhun. The film covers many of these instances that we experience every day, along with Shankar singing the beautiful song in his melodious voice. The concept is brought to life by the power of the Sony IMX789 sensor, which is capable of recording in 4K at up to 120 fps, in 8K at 24 fps and Movie Mode that supports video capture in a LOG format, preferred by videographers.

Speaking on the partnership, Ishita Grover, Head of Marketing Communication and Government Relations, OnePlus India said, “We are very excited to announce our partnership with Warner Music India and JioSaavn for ‘My Country My Music’. At OnePlus, we are always looking out for exciting opportunities which are industry-first that resonate with our community. Music and videography are two genres which our users are quite passionate about, and we believe ‘My Music My Country’ is a natural blend of the two. We are thrilled to introduce the first ‘Shot on OnePlus’ music video which bring-forth the exceptional camera capabilities of the OnePlus 10 Pro.”

Speaking at the launch, Shankar said, “There is a dhun in every heart; with this track, I want to encourage the listeners to discover the melody within them. Shot on OnePlus, the video for Dil Ki Dhun captures the vibrancy that every dhun inspires. This has been a unique experience for me; I have always believed that music brings people together, and with this track, I am so happy to add to that school of thought.”

The initiative further strengthens Warner Music India’s vision of their recently launched label Maati, which focuses on providing a national platform for Indian folk music and its artists. In the months following the release of the first track - ‘Dil Ki Dhun’, the label will launch one track per month in collaboration with Shankar Mahadevan and musical maestros from various parts of the country. All tracks will be accompanied by videos Shot on OnePlus and hosted on JioSaavn.

This is an endeavor to bring together the best of technology and music to create art that inspires the varied demographic of India. With music maestros from across the country coming together for this program, everyone will have something to look forward to with My Country My Music.

Warner Music India OnePlus JioSaavn Shankar Mahadevan Dil Ki Dhun
