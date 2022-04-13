For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 Apr 2022 12:55 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Rupali Jagga teams up with MM Kreem for Neeraj Pandey's latest 'Operation Romeo'

MUMBAI: Singer Rupali Jagga, who recently released a groovy Hindi-Punjabi music video ‘Tere Piche’, is back with another romantic track titled ‘Tere Bin Jeena Kya’ from the upcoming Neeraj Pandey's film ‘Operation Romeo’, directed by Shashant Sharma.

Rupali has rendered the song brilliantly with MM Kreem as music composer and Manoj Muntashir as a lyricist.

Talking about the song, Rupali says, “From Himesh Reshammiya to Salim–Sulaiman, I’ve worked with many composers and singing a song for MM Kreem is like another dream come true for me. I was elated when I got a call from his team that they wanted to listen to my voice for this song so I went and did a trial for them. He explains the song really well and even sings it for you. So, I tried to sing as he explained it to me and he loved my voice. I was called to dub for this song the next day. I’d also like to thank lyricist Manoj Muntashir sir for his support.”

The lyrics of ‘Tere Bin Jeena Kya’ are infectious and catchy. It conveys the exact feeling on what we wish, we could say to our loved ones.

On working with MM Kreem, she adds, “MM Kreem Sir pays attention to every detail in the song. From the feel of the song to the correct diction, he focuses on every detail. He first made me rehearse for the song and then I did the dubbing for it. I normally don’t do this for every song so it was a great learning experience for me. He is extremely devoted to his music. I got to learn a lot from him and we will be working together again in the future. I’m extremely happy about it.”

Meanwhile, the talented singer is looking forward to filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s latest production. “I saw the trailer of ‘Operation Romeo’ and I was blown away by it. Neeraj sir is a great filmmaker and producer. He has made some amazing movies such as M.S. Dhoni, Baby, Special 26, A Wednesday, among others and I’ve always been a fan of his work. So, I’m eager to watch this film in the theatre. Also, I am excited to hear my voice in the theatre.”

‘Tere Bin Jeena Kya’ is a duet by Rupali Jagga and Vishal Mishra. Directed by Shashant Shah, the film stars Bhumika Chawla, Sidhant Gupta, Vedika Pinto, Sharad Kelkar, and Kishore Kadam. ‘Operation Romeo’ will be released on April 22.

Tags
Rupali Jagga MM Kreem Neeraj Pandey M.S. Dhoni Special 26 Himesh Reshamiya
Related news
News | 02 Apr 2022

Singer Rupali Jagga drops a peppy music video 'Tere Piche'

MUMBAI: Bringing every emotion to life requires more than just expressions, it needs conviction. Rupali Jagga, who is often praised as India's Shakira, understands this.

read more
News | 25 Aug 2021

'Humnavva Humsafar' featuring kumar Sanu Alka Yagnik and Sameer from Himesh Reshammiya’s new retro album Super Sitaara is out now in a studio version!

MUMBAI: After 3 back to back blockbuster albums Surroor 2021, Moods With Melodies and Himesh Ke Dil Se, here is the first song 'Humnavva Humsafar' from the Hit machine Himesh Reshammiya’s new album 'Super Sitaara' which features Kumar Sanu , Alka Yagnik and Sameer Anjaan.

read more
News | 21 Jun 2021

Himesh to launch Pawandeep and Arunita in the first song of his new album as a composer - Moods with Melodies

MUMBAI: After the stupendous success of Surroor 2021’s title track which is Himesh Reshammiya’s 3rd Studio album as a singer, The song is a smashing success and has garnered more than 38 million views in just a few days of its release and more than 2 million music streams.

read more
News | 19 Feb 2021

Himesh Reshammiya gives tribute to the band and Pyarelalji by singing and dancing on the song Dhina Dhin Dha

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s most renowned singing reality show Indian Idol Season 12 will be graced by Pyarelalji with his beloved wife Sunila . They were welcomed with flowers by the contestants as a special gesture from them.

read more
News | 05 Feb 2021

Singer Keerthi Sagathia's song 'Valam Kis Des Gayo' gets a thumbs up from the audience

MUMBAI: Valam Kis Des Gayo which was released on 29th of January this year has set the standards high of all the originals. Infact the song has gained a lot of popularity within few days of its release.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi’s RJ Rochie breaks her silence about Alopecia; Slams trolls that target women with bald heads

MUMBAI: In the age of social media, trolls are inevitable.read more

News
Saregama digitises another 10,000 retro songs - Catalogue grows to 1, 42,000

MUMBAI: Continuing its digitisation efforts activated during lockdown, Saregama has added 10,000read more

News
Mirchi 95's 'Sabka Katega' campaign provides a hilarious take on the appraisal season

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Open letter calls for continued funding for Audio Content Fund

MUMBAI: An Open Letter has been published calling on the Government to provide continued public fread more

News
BIG FM celebrates timeless moments of Marathi Industry through its latest show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: After the immense love and support received by millions across the country for its longeread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni to build India's first virtual production stage

MUMBAI: With demand for new content at an all-time high, creators everywhere are looking to leverage cutting edge technology to bring their stories...read more

2
Siddharth Koli shares the stage with Maninder Buttar, audience mesmerized

MUMBAI: Bombay Cocktail Bar recently witnessed a great musical night that had the best music talents under one roof. The talented musicians who...read more

3
Mohit Suri & Vinod Bhanushali’s first untitled collaboration – an action - musical!

MUMBAI: Marking this as their first collaboration, director Mohit Suri has joined hands with producer Vinod Bhanushali for a film produced under '...read more

4
Jjust Music’s latest track ‘Pehli Mulaqat’ sung by Parmish Verma is out now!

MUMBAI: Promising to bring audiences the best Indian tunes, Jjust Music is looking to create path breaking Indian music and also nurture the next...read more

5
Harrdy Sandhu shows of his toned physique amidst the Kudiyan Lahore Diyan shoot, which will hype you up. Check out the video now!

Harrdy Sandhu, a Punjabi musician, is noted not just for his incredible singing, but also for weaving a spell with his sheer existence on screen. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games