Singer Rupali Jagga teams up with MM Kreem for Neeraj Pandey's latest 'Operation Romeo'

MUMBAI: Singer Rupali Jagga, who recently released a groovy Hindi-Punjabi music video ‘Tere Piche’, is back with another romantic track titled ‘Tere Bin Jeena Kya’ from the upcoming Neeraj Pandey's film ‘Operation Romeo’, directed by Shashant Sharma.

Rupali has rendered the song brilliantly with MM Kreem as music composer and Manoj Muntashir as a lyricist.

Talking about the song, Rupali says, “From Himesh Reshammiya to Salim–Sulaiman, I’ve worked with many composers and singing a song for MM Kreem is like another dream come true for me. I was elated when I got a call from his team that they wanted to listen to my voice for this song so I went and did a trial for them. He explains the song really well and even sings it for you. So, I tried to sing as he explained it to me and he loved my voice. I was called to dub for this song the next day. I’d also like to thank lyricist Manoj Muntashir sir for his support.”

The lyrics of ‘Tere Bin Jeena Kya’ are infectious and catchy. It conveys the exact feeling on what we wish, we could say to our loved ones.

On working with MM Kreem, she adds, “MM Kreem Sir pays attention to every detail in the song. From the feel of the song to the correct diction, he focuses on every detail. He first made me rehearse for the song and then I did the dubbing for it. I normally don’t do this for every song so it was a great learning experience for me. He is extremely devoted to his music. I got to learn a lot from him and we will be working together again in the future. I’m extremely happy about it.”

Meanwhile, the talented singer is looking forward to filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s latest production. “I saw the trailer of ‘Operation Romeo’ and I was blown away by it. Neeraj sir is a great filmmaker and producer. He has made some amazing movies such as M.S. Dhoni, Baby, Special 26, A Wednesday, among others and I’ve always been a fan of his work. So, I’m eager to watch this film in the theatre. Also, I am excited to hear my voice in the theatre.”

‘Tere Bin Jeena Kya’ is a duet by Rupali Jagga and Vishal Mishra. Directed by Shashant Shah, the film stars Bhumika Chawla, Sidhant Gupta, Vedika Pinto, Sharad Kelkar, and Kishore Kadam. ‘Operation Romeo’ will be released on April 22.