News |  13 Apr 2022 12:23 |  By RnMTeam

Siddharth Koli shares the stage with Maninder Buttar, audience mesmerized

MUMBAI: Bombay Cocktail Bar recently witnessed a great musical night that had the best music talents under one roof. The talented musicians who rocked the spectacular evening and left the audience craving for more include popular singer ManinderButtar, one of the best DJs in the country DJ Cyrus and the immensely talented Siddharth Koli. With top Bollywood and Punjabi music on the list, the evening had everything to delight music lovers.

“It was a dream evening.”, said an attendee. This means a lot for relatively new talent Siddharth Koli who has worked really hard to come so far and perform next to popular names like Maninder Buttar. As a child, he loved music but was unsure if he wanted to follow it professionally. This is because Siddharth comes from a family of police officers and politicians and everyone thought that he’d work hard to land a government job. Initially,Siddharth thought that his family wouldn’t support his music dream and that they treated it just like a hobby. However, Siddharth was wrong. His family motivated him to follow his passion and thus he started his musical journey when he was just 9.

He also had his uncle Govinda for creative inspiration. Siddharth is the nephew of the famous actor, Govinda who always motivated him to excel in the industry. With age, he got more serious about music and he continued to learn. His first paid gig motivated him to work harder.

Siddharth received training under the legendary singers Shri Suresh Wadkar, Ms.Padma Wadkar, and Sharmishta Chatterjee. He credits them for his success and also the spark in him. Despite following music seriously, Siddharth also continued his formal education. He graduated from Thakur College of Scienceand Commerce. As a young performer at school and college levels, he received immense appreciation for his talent.

He has always strived to learn and become a better version of himself. He always feels ecstatic to perform alongside popular singers. He got thrilled at the opportunity to share the stage with Maninder Buttar and the successful party pumped him up to set even higher goals. He is working on numerous projects as well.

In the past, Siddharth has also shared the stage with talented singers like Stebin Ben, and Rahul Vaidya and has done more than 1000 live shows to date.

He also performs at corporate events, weddings, cocktail parties,and other private events. Among these was the recent Mumbai wedding of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar.

Siddharth can turn any dull event into an energy fest and we hope he continues with the same spirit.

Games