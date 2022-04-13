Rego B honoured with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nobel Awards (BANA 2022)

MUMBAI: Bappi Lahiri’s grandson- Rego B was honoured with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nobel Awards (BANA 2022) by International Human Rights Council for 'Outstanding Album of Bachcha Party'.
Rego B, continues the musical family lineage with his second released single- Kal Chutti Hai presented by Saregama Originals. After the success of his first single- Bachcha Party, Rego B, is out with another musical marvel- Kal Chutti Hai. Continuing his family’s decadent musical lineage, Rego is poised to become a superstar with this second released song.
