Mohit Suri & Vinod Bhanushali’s first untitled collaboration – an action - musical!

MUMBAI: Marking this as their first collaboration, director Mohit Suri has joined hands with producer Vinod Bhanushali for a film produced under 'Bhanushali Studios Limited’ and ‘Mahana Films’ banner.

A yet-to-be-titled action film with music being the heart of it, the film will be directed by a first-time Hindi feature film director. Mohit who will be creatively involved with the film's making, he and the director-writer are currently busy giving the last touches to the script.

Vinod Bhanushali and Mohit Suri will reveal the key cast of the film soon.

Says producer Vinod Bhanushali, “Mohit and I have worked closely on films before, but this is my first collaboration with him after starting my own production house. Mohit, who has always had fabulous music in his films, brought us a heartwarming script and with him guiding us at every step in this film, I am confident about the project. His expertise will truly lend an incredible value. While collaborating with Mahana Films was an easy decision as they bring fresh mindset, young energy that taps to newer generation as well.”

Says filmmaker Mohit Suri, “I look forward to embarking on this new journey with Vinod and BSL. Together with our joint visions and ambitions for this film, we hope to bring audiences something special to remember.”

Says Sakshi Bhatt, Co-Founder, Mahana Films "At Mahana Films stories and storytellers are the core of our foundation. Mohit and I have worked on many projects together, this movie will be special. Partnership with Bhanushali Studios is like expanding our own young team. With the experience of Vinod Bhanushali and the energy of the young creative minds, we will surely present a movie which will connect with the audiences."

This Mohit Suri’s action-musical is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani along with Sakshi Bhatt, Mazahir M, Sahil Saigal and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta under the banners of Bhanushali Studios Ltd and Mahana Films.