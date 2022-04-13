Off love & payback- multi-starrer Operation Romeo’s music album personifies the ethos of the film, brought to you by Saregama India

MUMBAI: With Neeraj Pandey’s adaptation of the Malayalam blockbuster- “Ishq: Not a Love Story” inching towards the release date, the music of Operation Romeo is only luring us more to the upcoming movie. The film is directed by Shashant Shah and produced by Shital Bhatia and Reliance Entertainment.

Composed by none other than MM Kreem, and lyricized by the acclaimed veteran Manoj Muntashir, the entire album is thematically set around love so deep, that the ocean would be jealous.

Having launched the primary single- Abhi Abhi, on 5th April- 2022, in the voice of Neeti Mohan, Abhi Abhi narrates a story of attraction and endearment.

Releasing a duet with the mega-singing sensations- Vishal Mishra, and Rupali Jagga, on 11th April 2022, the album has further impressed us with its capabilities and potential. Titled Tere Bin Jeena Kya, the two leads take us on a journey of heartache that cannot be remised.

On the release of their duet, Rupali Jagga said, "Singing opposite Vishal has been both rewarding and inspirational. We took a walk down multiple routes, to come out with the final output. I can only hope for the audience to see the diversity of the entire album and accept it with open hearts."

Vishal Mishra said: "The composition for Operation Romeo's entire album is one to behold. It explores love, passion, and nostalgia with a jolting heartbreak. I have no doubts that Kreem Ji's album will be well accepted by the entire audience of Operation Romeo."

Also coming soon as a solo, in the voice of MM Kreem himself, on 28th April 2022- this song is poised to become the song on every broken-hearted’ s playlist.

Acting as a precursor to the coveted film itself, ‘Yeh Kyon Kiya’ would be an entry into the movie’s heart- depicting the strong relationship between love, confusion, and misunderstanding. Sung by the star- Vishal Mishra himself, this song would tell a tale to remember.

Portraying snippets from a film about love, agony, and passion, the music album is bound to price its listeners with the same ardent tenderness and intimacy. Living up to their respective names- all songs in the album are set to make you crave the deep fervor and attraction in the scenes. The film is all set to release on 22nd April 2022 in cinemas.

Composing the entire album, MM Kreem said, “The entire team: Manoj, Neeti, Vishal, and Rupali- have put their hearts into combining their vision for their respective singles with the album, and de facto the film. We wanted to bring out the face of the movie with this album, I hope the audience picks up on the same."

You can now watch Tere Bin Jeena Kya here: