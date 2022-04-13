Jjust Music’s latest track ‘Pehli Mulaqat’ sung by Parmish Verma is out now!

MUMBAI: Promising to bring audiences the best Indian tunes, Jjust Music is looking to create path breaking Indian music and also nurture the next generation of music stars.

Ahead of the collaboration announcement with a global distributor, Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music announces the new punjabi film music starring Parmish Verma 'Main Te Bapu'.

The label today launched ‘Pehli Mulaqat’ sung by the talented Parmish Verma! Starring Parmish Verma, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Satish Verma and Sunita Dhir, the sweet romantic song perfectly captures the essence of falling in love and how beautiful life is when one is in love.

While most music videos in current times have often been stereotypical, 'Pehli Mulaqat' brings in innocence and purity as it captures moments of how both father and son woo their lady loves and extend romantic gestures to their respective partners.

Jjust Music presents ‘Pehli Mulaqat’, the song is out on Jjust Music’s YouTube channels.