Harrdy Sandhu shows of his toned physique amidst the Kudiyan Lahore Diyan shoot, which will hype you up. Check out the video now!

Harrdy Sandhu, a Punjabi musician, is noted not just for his incredible singing, but also for weaving a spell with his sheer existence on screen. The singer, who is almost everyone's favorite, impresses the audience with his toned physique. He displays his fantastic body in nearly every song, as seen in his most recent release, 'Kudiyan Lahore Diyan.' However, did you know that Harrdy Sandhu worked out even on the sets of 'Kudiyan Lahore Diyan' during the ongoing shoot to ensure that he had a pumped-up body in front of the camera!.
Harrdy Sandhu recently took to his social media and dropped a video of himself where he is been seen hitting the gym and getting in a vigorous workout before heading to the sets. Following that, he does pushups and does other workouts in between shoots to ensure that his six-pack abs look amazing in the video as he flaunts them.
Sharing the video, Harrdy wrote - “Preparations Putting in the work before the shoot. Keep going and never back down #KudiyanLahoreDiyan #KLD”
Kudiyan Lahore Diya stars a fresh pair, Harrdy Sandhu and Aisha Sharma which is loved by the audience. The melody for the song is given by Harrdy Sandhu and the song is directed by Arvindr Khaira. The music is composed by B Praak the lyrics are given by Jaani. The song brings the Desi Melodies team closer to their roots with an unforgettable sing-along melody and a mood-lifting pop beat that will make you tap your feet instantly. The song has crossed 21 million views in just a week and is gaining appreciation still from all over the world.
