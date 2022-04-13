For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Apr 2022 12:48 |  By RnMTeam

"From Bijlee Bijlee to Kudiyan Lahore Diyan, I think the fans are seeing Harrdy in an altogether different light," says B Praak for Harrdy Sandhu on working together on their recent hit track

MUMBAI: Desi Melodies is one of the most well-known and well-received Indian music labels today. Whenever a new song comes out, Desi Melodies has always made us go crazy with groovy beats and trendy tunes. Desi Melodies' new song featuring Harrdy Sandhu is going to be stuck in our minds and is going to be on our party loop list for sure.

Desi Melodies released their new song on their official channel called 'Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’ which features talented Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu along with Aisha Sharma. B Praak and Harrdy who shares a great bond with each other, have expressed his emotions for composing a song for his brother and for his own channel, which is owned by him, and lyricist Jaani for Harrdy Sandhu

B Praak on working with Harrdy Sandhu on his new song Kudiyan Lahore Diyan", B Praak says, "From ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ to ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan', I think, fans are seeing Harrdy in an altogether different light." It was so much fun composing and producing this one with him! I wish my brother the best and hope we continue making hits like this! "

The song is directed by Arvindr Khaira and features beautiful actress Aisha Sharma. The Music is composed by versatile B Praak and the song is written by renowned lyricist Jaani who is also co-owner of Desi Melodies with Arvind Khaira.

The music video has been a tremendous hit with fans showering it with immense love.

The song has almost reached over 22 million views in just 5 days. Fans can't stop showering love on this fresh pair and on its trending beats. 'Kudiyan Lahore Diyan' is definitely going to be our new party track which will make all of us dance to its brilliant and compelling beats.

