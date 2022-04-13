After growing and expanding in Bangalore, OnlyPaithani Brings the Magic of Paithani Sarees to Hyderabad

MUMBAI: OnlyPaithani, the brand renowned in Southern markets for authentic handloom Paithani Sarees has now entered the Hyderabad market. The brand has launched its new and exclusive Paithani and handloom ethnic wear store at Banjara Hills in the City of Pearls.

Paithani Sarees have been renowned over the years for their timeless stylishness. Coveted as the Queen of Silks globally, Paithanis are prized family heirlooms integral to any Maharashtrian bridal trousseau. These sarees are exquisitely silk based, have shimmering Zari borders, and eloquent motifs, thereby leave no doubt that these handcrafted beauties are indeed captivating verses of poetry in silk and gold.

Committed to sustainably reviving the elegance and appeal of Paithani saris and contributing to the cause of empowering local weavers and artisans in small villages, OnlyPaithani works with over 25 weavers today. These impeccable craftsperson design, weave, and produce authentic Paithani sarees, ensuring that each piece is a work of art, and a testimonial to the incredible skills of Maharashtrian Paithani weavers.

Talking about the brand’s entry into the Hyderabad market, Arati Bandal, Founder, OnlyPaithani, said, “It is a matter of great pride to receive so much love and appreciation from our customers across south India. Despite the pandemic impact, our physical store in Bangalore turned out to be a great success. Infact, we moved to a bigger and better store during the pandemic. It reaffirmed our belief in the fact that despite the surge in our online sales, Indian women still prefer to touch and feel the sarees they buy. The conversations that take place over buying the sarees are an integral part of the shopping experience for our audience, and we are glad to bring that joy to the women in Hyderabad. Our store in Banjara Hills offers a spectacular range of exquisite and resplendent Paithani sarees, and other ethnic wear including blouses and lehenga fabrics, vibrant Kurta sets, and elegantly designed dupattas.”

Adding further about the brand’s values and endeavours, Arati, added, “We believe in sustainability and empowerment of rural craftsmen. That’s why we have painstakingly chosen natural and pure fabrics to craft an eclectic mix of colourful Yeola Paithani Sarees which have an inimitable charm, and an appeal that is cherished across generations. From classic sophistication to turning heads in any gathering, OnlyPaithani’s statement pieces are absolute showstoppers. With class and penchant for the best being the hallmarks of Hyderabad’s audience, we are confident that our creations will equally appeal to fashion-savvy mothers, and trend-breaking daughters alike. To further enhance the experience, we will also be offering customizations as per buyer’s taste.”

For the launch of the Hyderabad store, OnlyPaithani has also planned to unveil an exclusive limited-edition collection for the patrons. It comprises of exclusive and opulent sarees with vibrant hues, intricate Zari work, and awe-inspiring motifs. Embodiment of true craftsmanship and rich Paithani heritage, each of these sarees has been crafted with over eight months of love and dedicated effort.

OnlyPaithani is now set to offer some other quintessential Indian handloom sarees such as Jamdani, and other incredible yet lesser-known handloom forms from all over India, as well as other apparel from its sister-brand, The Handloom Studio. For the dynamic youth who respect traditions, and set new trends with aplomb, OnlyPaithani is the destination to be. The Hyderabad outlet is located at Shop No. 4, Lumbini Amrutha Chambers, Banjara Hills Rd Number 3, Next to Chutneys, VST Colony, Punjagutta, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500082.