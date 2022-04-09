For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Apr 2022

Witness the immortal Love story “Jogan” Produced by Suresh Bhanushali & Photofit Music Company

MUMBAI: “Jogan” the latest track by Photofit Music is out and this love story is already creating a buzz on Youtube. A Modern Sufi Love Song that conveys the essence of true, fearless, heart-melting, and breaking all odds in love.

Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music have been an inspiration for their fans, for their remarkable work, time and again topping the charts with crushing hits. Love is in the air this season, nonetheless, “Jogan” is just not a love story but a twisty tale that the audience couldn't have thought of. Photofit Music is a leading music label that purely works on talent in any genre of music.

Maker Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music incepted the song “Jogan”, which talks about an electrifying and passionate love story and love barrier. Mujtaba Aziz Naza and Nirupama Dey have shared their heartfelt vocals to make the song magical, poetic, and reviving. The song is flawlessly written by Mumtaz Aziz Naza. Mujtaba Aziz Naza is a well-known Bollywood Qawali singer from historical movies Padmavati, Bajirao Mastani, etc, and is also the composer of the song.

Director Amit K Shiva after “Chand” has yet again perfectioned the storytelling with “Jogan”.The passionate and sensual chemistry of Nishant Malkhani and Saba Khan is well portrayed, on the other hand, Vinit Kakar has left us hooked till the end with his performance. The combination of Amit K Shiva with Photofit Music never fails to entertain the audience with beautiful picturization.

It's a vibrant colorful song with a Royal traditional and Rajasthani backdrop, that reflects in the song. The song depicts a larger-than-life visualization and is shot in the beautiful Palace in Gujrat adds, Mr. Rajiv John Sauson, Photofit Music.

Mr. Rajiv John Sauson, who is also the project head expresses, “this is an emotional soulful track which the young couples can resonate with. The tunes and lyrics of the song are catchy and yet very simple. Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music have concocted this Modern Sufi song as they know the choice of their audience. Mr. Rajiv John Sauson further says the attraction in any song is its music and equally important are the lyrics and “Jogan” will not dishearten in either.

Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music weave an impassioned tale of heartache, longing, and the power of music. The lyrics have music in them and hence can be categorized as a lyrical song admits Mr. Rajiv John Sauson. The story of the song conceptualized by Amit K Shiva speaks aloud that not every love story is a fairytale. The story is tied in with being fearless in love as true love always destroys all impediments.

Photofit Music has managed to win hearts with this shimmering song and it's another feather to the cap of Photofit Music and counting more to come.

Jogan Suresh Bhanushali Photofit Music Company Mr. Amit K Shiva Rajiv John Sauson
News
Saregama digitises another 10,000 retro songs - Catalogue grows to 1, 42,000

MUMBAI: Continuing its digitisation efforts activated during lockdown, Saregama has added 10,000read more

News
Mirchi 95's 'Sabka Katega' campaign provides a hilarious take on the appraisal season

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Open letter calls for continued funding for Audio Content Fund

MUMBAI: An Open Letter has been published calling on the Government to provide continued public fread more

News
BIG FM celebrates timeless moments of Marathi Industry through its latest show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: After the immense love and support received by millions across the country for its longeread more

News
NTIA extremely disappointed with the Chancellors Spring Statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Sread more

