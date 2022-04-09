For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Apr 2022 11:39 |  By RnMTeam

Bishwajit Ghosh’s Latest Track ‘Dil Ruseyaa’ Trends on #1 on Twitter!

MUMBAI: Recently released track by Zee Music Labels ‘Dil Ruseyaa’ sung by talented singer Bishwajit Ghosh who has also featured in the song opposite Ashi Sing and Roshmi Banik has been going viral in no time. The song has been breaking records with each passing day by trending #1 on Twitter.

Dil Ruseyaa is a Hindi- Punjabi heartbreak song that is well shot with a storyline relating to one and all. The song showcases how at times in a relationship a partner cheats leaving the other one heartbroken but at the same time also showcases a positive message where is failures in any situation should make you work even harder in the other phase of your life.

The voice of Bishwajit adds soul to the song which is directed by Vivek Kar, the lyrics are by Kumaar who is known for some of the best songs in Bollywood naming Baby Doll, ChittiyaanKalaiyaan, Sooraj Dooba Hain, Lovely and many more. The song has already crossed 4 million views on youtube and is constantly receiving appreciation for this bittersweet love story which has a tragic end! The song is produced under the banner of Fledge Entertainment.

Bishwajit who is popularly known for his past songs like Hum Ek Hai and Sau Fikr commented on the success of his latest song, “I feel fortunate to be able to bring the song out for the listeners and the love and support that I have been receiving cannot be expressed in words. As an artist knowing that the audience feels connected to what the song can tell itselfmotivates me to even work harder and get better with each track. Dil Ruseyaa is special to me since the entire journey of this song has been an amazing experience for me as a singer and an actor performing in it. Trending on #1 on Twitter came as a surprise to me wherein I was overwhelmed and jumping at the same time.”

Do watch out the song which tells the story of every heartbroken person in a relationship

Bishwajit Ghosh Baby Doll Sooraj Dooba Twitter
