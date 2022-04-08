Urvashi Rautela’s crime drama Hindi film "Dil Hai Gray" an official Hindi remake of super hit Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2 all set to release in theaters this July

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela who is Bollywood's youngest superstar never fails to amaze her fans with her gorgeous pics in different outfits or her stunning photoshoots but apart from that she also surprises them with exciting news. Her fans love seeing the actress star in various movies and music videos. While news broke out that Urvashi will be featured in Hollywood superstar and singer Jason Derulo’s new song

Urvashi Rautela's upcoming movie ‘Dil Hai Gray' is all set to hit the theaters in July 2022. Alongside Urvashi, the movie features Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi, in pivotal roles. 'Dil Hai Gray' is a crime thriller that follows the journey of a police investigator (Vineet) as he investigates a man (Akshay) who is out on social media trapping innocent women. The title of the film is derived from the fact that every human being has two sides to themselves when confronted with specific events, and while some of these aspects survive, others do not. While the plot of the film is being kept under wraps, the concept is undeniably relevant.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi will be soon seen in ‘Inspector Avinash" opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the Merchant of Venice. Urvashi will be making her Tamil debut with a multilingual film ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.