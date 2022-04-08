For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Apr 2022 14:42 |  By RnMTeam

Urvashi Rautela’s crime drama Hindi film "Dil Hai Gray" an official Hindi remake of super hit Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2 all set to release in theaters this July

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela who is Bollywood's youngest superstar never fails to amaze her fans with her gorgeous pics in different outfits or her stunning photoshoots but apart from that she also surprises them with exciting news. Her fans love seeing the actress star in various movies and music videos. While news broke out that Urvashi will be featured in Hollywood superstar and singer Jason Derulo’s new song

Urvashi Rautela's upcoming movie ‘Dil Hai Gray' is all set to hit the theaters in July 2022. Alongside Urvashi, the movie features Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi, in pivotal roles. 'Dil Hai Gray' is a crime thriller that follows the journey of a police investigator (Vineet) as he investigates a man (Akshay) who is out on social media trapping innocent women. The title of the film is derived from the fact that every human being has two sides to themselves when confronted with specific events, and while some of these aspects survive, others do not. While the plot of the film is being kept under wraps, the concept is undeniably relevant.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi will be soon seen in ‘Inspector Avinash" opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the Merchant of Venice. Urvashi will be making her Tamil debut with a multilingual film ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

Tags
Urvashi Rautela Jason Derulo music
Related news
News | 08 Apr 2022

The Award-winning Carnatic vocalist Sushma Soma reflects on relationship with nature in her pertinent sophomore album 'Home' - out now

MUMBAI: The Singapore-based artist who originally hails from Chennai attempts to aurally paint a picture of Man, Nature and the interconnectedness between them both with her collaborator Aditya Prakash on ‘HOME’.

read more
News | 08 Apr 2022

Song ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’ has taken a long time in nailing down each detail says director Arvindr Khaira

MUMBAI: Music is one of those relaxing pleasures in life that we appreciate at all times. As we all know, creating a piece of music necessitates a great deal of effort and attention.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2022

Shen B drops incredible Sci-Fi music video for futuristic single ‘Colder’

MUMBAI: Jammu-based hip-hop artist Shen B aka Shayaan Bhat has released the compelling single “Colder.” Accompanied by a music video set in the future where Earth is swallowed by a nuclear apocalypse, the song poses the question ‘What If?’ to viewers.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2022

Is Hailey Bieber pregnant with Justin Bieber?

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber's only intention is to set the record straight.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2022

What happen to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after 2022 Grammys?

MUMBAI: Here comes forever: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married!

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saregama digitises another 10,000 retro songs - Catalogue grows to 1, 42,000

MUMBAI: Continuing its digitisation efforts activated during lockdown, Saregama has added 10,000read more

News
Mirchi 95's 'Sabka Katega' campaign provides a hilarious take on the appraisal season

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Open letter calls for continued funding for Audio Content Fund

MUMBAI: An Open Letter has been published calling on the Government to provide continued public fread more

News
BIG FM celebrates timeless moments of Marathi Industry through its latest show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: After the immense love and support received by millions across the country for its longeread more

News
NTIA extremely disappointed with the Chancellors Spring Statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Sread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bollywood biggies Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and more set to entertain at the 22nd edition of IIFA @YAS Island, Abu Dhabi

MUMBAI: The 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema- the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is all set to unite the...read more

2
Actress Aakarshika Goyal collaborating with Mankirt Aulakh?

MUMBAI: The gorgeous actress Aakarshika Goyal is bombarded with messages on her social media pages from her fans requesting to see her with Mankirt...read more

3
Song ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’ has taken a long time in nailing down each detail says director Arvindr Khaira

MUMBAI: Music is one of those relaxing pleasures in life that we appreciate at all times. As we all know, creating a piece of music necessitates a...read more

4
What happen to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after 2022 Grammys?

MUMBAI: Here comes forever: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, tied the knot with the...read more

5
Is Hailey Bieber pregnant with Justin Bieber?

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber's only intention is to set the record straight. The model responded to an Instagram post by RadarOnline , which speculated that...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games