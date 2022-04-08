For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Apr 2022 14:38 |  By RnMTeam

Song ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’ has taken a long time in nailing down each detail says director Arvindr Khaira

MUMBAI: Music is one of those relaxing pleasures in life that we appreciate at all times. As we all know, creating a piece of music necessitates a great deal of effort and attention. Harrdy Sandhu's latest song, 'Kudiyan Lahore Diyan,' was released under the Desi Melodies music label, and it was an instant hit, which made people swoon to the beats of the song with over 20 million views in less than a week. Arvindr Khaira is the man behind the camera and the whole mind of the music video as he directed it. The song is written by renowned lyricist Jaani, who is also a co-owner of Desi Melodies alongside Arvind Khaira, while the music is composed by versatile B Praak.

Arvindr Khaira opens up about the song ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’ along with his other projects, he says – “The music video of ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’ deserved a unique treatment and we spent a really long time nailing down each detail. After ‘Bijlee Bijlee’, Harrdy wanted to do something that hit home and ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’ is perfect for that. It showcases his voice unlike before and combined with Jaani’s writing as well as BPraak’s music, it became a recipe for an instant favourite. I hope the audience likes this experiment and Punjabis all over the world get reminded of their roots!”.

We can say that Arvindr Khaira, has put his heart out, and the audience is appreciating the song and the beats that it is making people groove to its tunes as the song has already crossed over 20 million views in one week. To those who are unaware, Sukh-E, Jaani, and Arvindr Khaira collaborated on one of the most successful Punjabi songs of all time, 'Coka,' in 2019, which has over 500 million views. There are many more songs for all his fans, under the pipeline which will be announced soon.

Tags
Arvindr Khaira B Praak music
