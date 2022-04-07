For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Apr 2022

What happen to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after 2022 Grammys?

MUMBAI: Here comes forever: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, tied the knot with the Blink-182 rocker, 46, in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas early April 4, the One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson confirms to E! News. Though the couple has yet to obtain an official marriage license, their Vegas nuptials took place just hours after they attended the 2022 Grammys, held at Sin City's MGM Grand Garden Arena, on April 3. TMZ was first to report the news.

Shortly before saying "I do," they attended a Grammys after-party at Delilah LV, where the duo packed on the PDA. "They were seated at a table in the back and making out," a source told E! News. "They weren't holding back and were having a lot of fun."

"Travis and Kourtney kept grabbing each other's faces and looked madly in love," the insider added. "They were showing major PDA and were really cute."

Prior to their nuptials, the pair, who also attended the 2022 Oscars, had already started celebrating their blended family, which includes Kourtney's children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, and Travis' kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22. (She co-parents her trio with ex Scott Disick while Travis shares his kids with Shanna Moakler.)

After initially sparking dating rumors back in December 2020, the couple confirmed their romance on Instagram in February 2021. They got engaged just eight months later, when Travis popped the question in a dreamy, beachside proposal at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif.

Naturally, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were on hand when Travis got down on one knee.

"Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "It looked very romantic. Kourtney was smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel."

Another source added that Kourtney's family "surprised" the couple inside the hotel. The source also stated that Kourtney "had no idea" Travis was planning to propose to her and that she "teared up and couldn't stop saying, 'I love you.'"

Later confirming the news on Instagram, Kourtney posted two photos of her and Travis in each other's arms surrounded by candles and hundreds of roses as the sun set behind them. "Forever," she captioned the pictures. Travis' daughter Alabama was among the first to congratulate the pair, writing: "love u guys."

Travis and Kourtney have always had a strong connection. In fact, the two were close friends and neighbors long before they ever began dating and became "obsessed" with one another, as she describe it.

Although they might've started off as just friends, an insider revealed that Travis has always had feelings for Kourtney.

"He's always wanted to date her, but she would brush it off, and they continued to just have a friendship," the source told E! News in March of last year. "Their relationship is going strong, and Travis has been treating her like a queen. He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship. It's going really well and Travis' kids love Kourtney."

And as just about anyone keeping up knows, the couple has never shied away from sharing their love for one another with the world through numerous PDA-filled posts online. That includes for Travis' 46th birthday on Nov. 14, where Kourtney posted a set of images of the two lovebirds holding hands, kissing and laughing together.

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker music GRAMMY
