News |  07 Apr 2022 12:25 |  By RnMTeam

The legacy of Indian Classical Music honoured by Bhilwara Sur Sangam at the Red Fort

MUMBAI: In the continuation of the BSS journey, exploring the treasures of Indian Classical Music, LNJ Bhilwara Group, celebrated the 9th edition of Bhilwara Sur Sangam, a festival of classical music at The Red Fort, New Delhi on 1st and 2nd April 2022.

With a dedicated mission to keep India’s rich heritage and culture alive and promote its beauty, every year, LNJ Bhilwara Group invites a unique blend of musicians. The musicians are masters of their craft who bring along their traditions to attain a confluence of melodies and joy with mesmerizing variety. This year, the maestros who performed at the festival were: Padma Shree Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan along with Pt. Ronu Mazumdar, Ustad Sabir Khan, Ustad Akram Khan & Pt. Anubrata Chatterjee, Padma Bhushan Dr. L Subramaniam, Ambi Subramaniam and his team of 8 renowned musicians presented a fusion concert based on Indian ragas on Keyboard, Guitar, Bass Guitar, Tabla, Mridangam, Drums, and Duff, etc.

Day:1

Padma Shree Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan mesmerized the attendants with his harmonious Sitar. Pt Ronu Mazumdar, with more than 30 audio releases to his credit, is renowned for playing flute music that entrances and stuns the audience. He has won the renowned President’s Gold Medal which was accompanied by noted player Ustad Sabir Khan on the Sarangi, and Ustad Akram Khan and Pt. Anubrata Chatterjee on the Tabla.

Ustad Sabir Khan was born into a family of musicians and was introduced to music at the young age of 6, and quickly rose to the ranks of world-renowned players, which eventually won him the title of a child prodigy.

Shri Ravi Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, LNJ Bhilwara Group said, “It is a great privilege to have hosted the festival for the past eight years which has provided a rare opportunity for many of us to experience the magic of legendary classical music heroes. We are happy to also be able to contribute to the cause of spreading the rich heritage of Indian Classical music.” The chief architect of this cultural show and the Chairman of LNJ Bhilwara Group, Ravi Jhunjhunwala, says, "We have always been happy to contribute more to the rich heritage of Indian classical music. I am happy to see the audience enjoying these stunning performances by an array of legendary artists and applauding them.”

Games