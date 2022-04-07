For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 Apr 2022 13:38 |  By RnMTeam

"Jogan" A fearless Love Story - is an inspiration from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Films - Director Amit K Shiva

MUMBAI: Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit music with Director Amit K Shiva rejoined for another new single “Jogan” to be released soon which depicts a larger-than-life arrangement and illustrious tale of love. The song is aesthetically shot keeping roped up with the intricacy of the relationship.

After smudging passionate chemistry in “Chand” starring real-life couple Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi, Director Amit K Shiva has already created a buzz with “Jogan”. “Jogan” is a twisty story, with a grand imposing and epic saga of love. The screenplay by Mr. Amit K Shiva is exceptionally powerful and compliments his Direction as well which is proven after the teaser launch. The teaser has already created a huge hype on social platforms.

He says the fabulous perception of “Jogan” is a motivation from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films and his extensive inclusion of the relative multitude of components of style that he utilizes. The legendary filmmaker has always been an inspiration for me.

Mr. Amit K Shiva further adds, Nishant Malkhani and Saba Khan have beautifully painted the dynamic and sensual eternal love story, while keeping intact the imperial and traditional essence of the song, on the other hand, Vinit Kakar a belligerent brother has hooked till the end with his performance.

Furthermore, Mr. Rajiv John Sauson Photofit Music adds, this song is one of the staggering Modern Sufi that cant is left unheard and the actors injected their pathos into the role to make it so real. Every beat of “Jogan” will surely be felt.

Also, Music and creativity run in the blood of Mujtaba Aziz Naza, the forte of the singer is Qawali, and has shared his vocals with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Qawali “Aayat”, AND "Deewani Mastani" from “Padmavat” and "Ek Dil Ek Jaan" from “Bajirao Mastani” which was humongously popular and now “JOGAN” is another feather in the hat for the singer.

Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music have successfully picturized a colorful love story from a Royal Rajasthani standpoint with a heart-sinking tale of love. the project was led by project head Mr. Rajiv John Sauson Photofit Music.

“Jogan” is a song that will strike more with the Indian masses as it has more of a traditional touch. We have considered every minute bit of authenticity in this song to make it as pure as possible says, Producer Mr. Suresh Bhanushali.

Director Amit K Shiva added, “Jogan” is not only a visual treat for Music lovers but also for couples truly in love and will surely resonate with the fearless story that we are trying to portray. An attempt of Photofit Music with this poetic Sufi single will undoubtedly capture millions of hearts.

The Song is set to release on 8th April 2022.

Tags
Jogan Sanjay Leela Bhansali Mr. Amit K Shiva Mr. Suresh Bhanushali Mr. Rajiv John Sauson
Related news
News | 05 Apr 2022

Nishant Malkhani & Saba Khan to be seen in all-new Avatar in Modern Sufi Single “Jogan” by Photofit Music

MUMBAI: Producer Mr. Suresh Bhanushali’s upcoming song “JOGAN” is surely upon the talks after revealing the grand royal theme of the song. The look released by the record label Photofit Music itself speaks of a tale that will lead to an unforgettable story.

read more
News | 23 Mar 2022

Rajiv John Sauson calls on the Notion, “Musicians are natural entrepreneurs”

MUMBAI: They say, to commence or coin up an idea is easy however to scale over it is way harder. The concept of business runs around various factors and rules or cultural influences. As a matter of fact, that introduces your angle to the need of the hour.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2022

"Songs set the tone of the festival adding their ultimate flavor" - Producer Mr. Suresh Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Holi is all about food, fun, excitement; Colours of course. The main essential element we miss here is the thing that brings events to life. It's indeed the electrifying music. The producer Mr.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2022

The Remarkable Contribution of Mr. Amit K Shiva as a Director: His Music Videos, Concepts, Sets, and Stories

MUMBAI: Discussing filmmaking, the portion has enormously developed, welcoming different imperativeness to it. In the music business, the crowd has been checkered as far as their decisions and taste in music. The Director, at Photofit Music Company, Mr. Amit K Shiva with other Director Mr.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2021

Saregama strikes a long term music deal with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: comes on board as music partner for three of his projects, including Gangubai Kathiawadi

MUMBAI: It’s the confluence of two iconic entities in the Indian film and music industry. Saregama – India’s oldest and largest music label, that has some of the most unforgettable musical gems across languages in its repertoire.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saregama digitises another 10,000 retro songs - Catalogue grows to 1, 42,000

MUMBAI: Continuing its digitisation efforts activated during lockdown, Saregama has added 10,000read more

News
Mirchi 95's 'Sabka Katega' campaign provides a hilarious take on the appraisal season

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Open letter calls for continued funding for Audio Content Fund

MUMBAI: An Open Letter has been published calling on the Government to provide continued public fread more

News
BIG FM celebrates timeless moments of Marathi Industry through its latest show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: After the immense love and support received by millions across the country for its longeread more

News
NTIA extremely disappointed with the Chancellors Spring Statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Sread more

top# 5 articles

1
"Jogan" A fearless Love Story - is an inspiration from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Films - Director Amit K Shiva

MUMBAI: Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit music with Director Amit K Shiva rejoined for another new single “Jogan” to be released soon which depicts a...read more

2
Qaran and Illeana D'Cruz new song 'Ooo Ooo' is out now

MUMBAI: Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music launched a month ago is on a roll, bringing listeners one chart-topping track after the next. In the latest...read more

3
Jatinder Shah's creation 'VE TU' sung by Sunidhi Chauhan brings Surbhi Jyoti, Shaheer Sheikh, and Digangana Suryavanshi together for the first time in a music video

MUMBAI: Jatinder Shah, renowned for his music compositions, screenplays and remarkable direction in the Punjabi music and film industry brings to you...read more

4
"One should always listen to what the body requires," says actress Giorgia Andriani on World Health Day. "

MUMBAI: Fitness plays a very pivotal role for every Bollywood actress, and maintaining the perfect toned body is very important as they are always...read more

5
Urvashi Rautela's illustration of how to get to that hustle for that muscle with a 40kg plate and isometric Bosu ball squats will undoubtedly inspire you

MUMBAI: In an upcoming music video, Bollywood’s youngest superstar, Urvashi Rautela is soon to be seen along with Hollywood superstar Jason Derulo....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games