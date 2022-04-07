For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Apr 2022 13:10

Jatinder Shah's creation 'VE TU' sung by Sunidhi Chauhan brings Surbhi Jyoti, Shaheer Sheikh, and Digangana Suryavanshi together for the first time in a music video

MUMBAI: Jatinder Shah, renowned for his music compositions, screenplays and remarkable direction in the Punjabi music and film industry brings to you a beautiful love song ‘Ve Tu’ sung by the exemplary, Sunidhi Chauhan. The song stars the most loved popular television personalities Surbhi Jyoti, Shaheer Sheikh and Digangana Suryavanshi for the first time ever in a music video.

This music video is a work of art directed by Jatinder Shah and the song is a lovely composition by him with touching lyrics by Vinder Nathu Majra. In the video, Surbhi and Shaheer portray a beautiful act of love as they play roles of differently abled while Digangana, who plays a tritagonist, leaves us feeling surprised in the end. Each of them plays a unique character that none of them have ever played. There is no doubt that this brilliant collaboration between the singer, composer and actor is winning everyone’s hearts.

On the occasion of Ve Tu’s release, Sunidhi Chauhan said, “I'm excited that Ve Tu is out! It has been a wonderful experience working with Jatinder (Shah) ji again and I am glad to be a part of this project. His passion for this project got me excited too. I love how the song and video have turned out and I hope the audience loves it. if you haven't seen the video yet, please watch it now.”

On the release of Ve Tu Jatinder Shah said, “Ve Tu is a beautiful song with a beautiful music video that oozes love. Sunidhi Chauhan is an exemplary singer and I could not think of a better voice than Sunidhi ji for this song. Digangana, Surbhi and Shaheer have done a remarkable job with their act and that clearly reflects on how the video has come out. I have tried to put in my best effort for this project in terms of composition, direction and screenplay. Fans have been showing crazy love since the poster release. Now that the video is out, I really look forward to what the fans have to say about the song.”

Surbhi Jyoti on the release of Ve Tu commented, “Ve Tu is such a wonderful composition and with the song being sung by Sunidhi Chauhan it makes it even more precious. This is my first music video with Shaheer, and it’s such a special one as my character in the video is uniquely different from what I’ve done in the past. This has also been quite an educational endeavor for me personally. Ve Tu has a very cute love story and I’m glad to be a part of this project that has names like Sunidhi, Shah Ji associated with it.

“I have been a part of a few music videos, but Ve Tu definitely holds a special place in my heart as the character that I am playing is very unique and something that I haven’t done before. It was quite a challenging one but super fun. And to top it off, working on a song sung by my personal favourite Sunidhi Chauhan and with such a respected director, Shah Ji is really an honour.” said Shaheer Sheikh.

On being a part of Ve Tum, Digangana Suryavanshi said, “I’m very happy to be a part of Ve Tu, right from my look to the role, everything is new for me, as I haven’t played a role on these lines before, I’ve always loved Sunidhi’s voice, this song in particular has already become my fav. Shahji has given the song its soul with music and eventually drawing a beautiful story around it and directing it. It’s my first association with VYRL, and it’s been a pleasure to work with the team.”

Jatinder Shah Sunidhi Chauhan Surbhi Jyoti Shaheer Sheikh Digangana Suryavanshi
