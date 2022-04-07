Is Hailey Bieber pregnant with Justin Bieber?

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber's only intention is to set the record straight.
The model responded to an Instagram post by RadarOnline , which speculated that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Justin Bieber. The April 4 post said that fans believed the Saint Laurent "flowing gown" she wore on the 2022 Grammys red carpet was hiding a baby bump.
But Hailey debunked the "Baby" rumor with one simple comment: "I'm not pregnant leave me alone."
Hailey, 25, attended Grammys to support Justin, 28, and his eight Grammy nominations. Although he did not take home a golden gramophone, he still left with his date by his side. For the event, Justin wore an oversized Balenciaga suit, a pink beanie and Crocs.
While she's not currently pregnant, Hailey has been open about her desire to have children at some point.
In Justin's Amazon Prime documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, the "Yummy" singer mentions, "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while goingthoem. Make sure I put family first," adding, "And, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget."
Hailey responded, "In 2021?!" Justin replied, "The...end...of 2021? We start trying?" She finally replied after a pause, "Okay, maybe. We shall see."
The misreported pregnancy comes right after a health emergency last month. Hailey shared on her Instagram Story on March 12 she experienced a blood clot in her brain just days before, saying, "I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital."
"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen," she explained. "But my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."
MUMBAI: Continuing its digitisation efforts activated during lockdown, Saregama has added 10,000read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: An Open Letter has been published calling on the Government to provide continued public fread more
MUMBAI: After the immense love and support received by millions across the country for its longeread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Sread more
MUMBAI: Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit music with Director Amit K Shiva rejoined for another new single “Jogan” to be released soon which depicts a...read more
MUMBAI: In the continuation of the BSS journey, exploring the treasures of Indian Classical Music, LNJ Bhilwara Group, celebrated the 9th edition of...read more
MUMBAI: Viral hit singer-songwriter and GRAMMY-nominated producer JVKE releases his new single, “this is what heartbreak feels like” via AWAL. JVKE...read more
MUMBAI: Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music launched a month ago is on a roll, bringing listeners one chart-topping track after the next. In the latest...read more
MUMBAI: Jatinder Shah, renowned for his music compositions, screenplays and remarkable direction in the Punjabi music and film industry brings to you...read more