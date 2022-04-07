For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Apr 2022 12:37 |  By RnMTeam

Is Hailey Bieber pregnant with Justin Bieber?

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber's only intention is to set the record straight.

The model responded to an Instagram post by RadarOnline , which speculated that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Justin Bieber. The April 4 post said that fans believed the Saint Laurent "flowing gown" she wore on the 2022 Grammys red carpet was hiding a baby bump.

But Hailey debunked the "Baby" rumor with one simple comment: "I'm not pregnant leave me alone."

Hailey, 25, attended Grammys to support Justin, 28, and his eight Grammy nominations. Although he did not take home a golden gramophone, he still left with his date by his side. For the event, Justin wore an oversized Balenciaga suit, a pink beanie and Crocs.

While she's not currently pregnant, Hailey has been open about her desire to have children at some point.

In Justin's Amazon Prime documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, the "Yummy" singer mentions, "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while goingthoem. Make sure I put family first," adding, "And, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget."

Hailey responded, "In 2021?!" Justin replied, "The...end...of 2021? We start trying?" She finally replied after a pause, "Okay, maybe. We shall see."

The misreported pregnancy comes right after a health emergency last month. Hailey shared on her Instagram Story on March 12 she experienced a blood clot in her brain just days before, saying, "I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital."

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen," she explained. "But my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."

Hailey Bieber GRAMMY Justin Bieber music
