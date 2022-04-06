For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Apr 2022

Urvashi Rautela's illustration of how to get to that hustle for that muscle with a 40kg plate and isometric Bosu ball squats will undoubtedly inspire you

MUMBAI: In an upcoming music video, Bollywood’s youngest superstar, Urvashi Rautela is soon to be seen along with Hollywood superstar Jason Derulo. The actress loves inspiring her fans with various pics and videos of her in stunning outfits or at different events. Along with those she posts workout videos too. When it comes to being fit and fab, Urvashi is one of the most dedicated people, whether in terms of maintaining an amazing physique or on the professional front. For the actress, the grind doesn’t stop either way.

The actress took to her social media to post a bombshell video where she is seen working her lower body with a 40 kg plate while performing some isometric Bosu ball squats. These squats are considered very difficult but Urvashi, of course, is pulling them off flawlessly while also doing some shoulder twists. The actress is seen wearing a zebra print two-piece activewear outfit consisting of high waist leggings and a sports bra. She paired it with a set of black shoes and a high bun. No matter what, the actress can nail every workout with ease. The video is inspiring us to hit the gym soon.

Her fans didn’t take long to flood her comment section with wonderful comments. The entire comment section was filled with fire and heart emoticons for her outstanding video

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi will be soon seen in the Jio studios' ‘Inspector Avinash" opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’. Urvashi will be making her Tamil debut with a multilingual film ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series. Urvashi will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.

Urvashi Rautela music Bollywood Hollywood Jason Derulo.
