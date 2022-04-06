For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Apr 2022 18:59 |  By RnMTeam

Rebrand Gurus LLC to launch #Rebrandwithus contest for the learners

MUMBAI: Rebrand Gurus LLC, the company that has been making its mark as one of the fastest-growing rebranding names in the industry, is all geared up to launch the #Rebrandwithus contest.

Manan Vashisht, the Founder of the company has had a lifelong passion to elevate women and people who might not have equal access due to not being able to live in Tier 1 cities. Vashisht believes that the gap caused by the digital divide can be reduced by increasing the scope of opportunities.

The company has built a reputation for employing budding talent from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India, and training them in the art of rebranding to become budding professionals. They are looking to invest more time in women from these cities too, and in doing so are helping shatter stigma, and creating a new era of workers.

In their journey to empowering through employment, Manan Vashisht is gearing up to set up a new contest that will bring the values of the company to the forefront. The contest is divided into several stages and has been devised to bring forth the talent and creativity within students.

The first round of the #Rebrandwithus campaign entails the learners submitting their proposals where they build a proposal around how they’d rebrand a popular brand, and how they’d carry forth the process. Additionally, they will also have to give a working plan for the rebranding/re-visualizing process. Based on their presentation, ideas, and skill, students will be selected for further evaluation.

The chosen talents will be trained by the Rebrand Gurus team, who have collected valuable experience and knowledge in international brands with a vast variety of clients. The company has had a stellar record with clients with a 98% retention rate, which is virtually unheard of in their industry.

