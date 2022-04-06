Ranjit Singh Punia's Kathputli crosses a million views in 48 hours

MUMBAI: Actor Ranjit Singh Punia’s new single ‘Kathputli’ sung, composed, and lyricised by Bilas has crossed one million views in less than 48 hours after its release. Ranjit is currently also seen on the silver screen in the John Abraham, Rakul Preet, and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer ‘Attack. The actor essays the character of the security head of the Indian parliament in the film.

Commenting on the new song Ranjit said “I essay the character of an abusive and an alcoholic husband in the song which is based on the important issue of mental and physical domestic violence. When I first heard the song and the concept behind it; I immediately agreed to it. The song paints an intense picture of a toxic relationship and the music adds to this dark poetry with philosophical rhymes. When I listened to the song, I could visualize the story around every line. As we all know; the sad fact is that most people are abused or hurt by those they trust most. The song is more creative and less conventional, which makes for an engaging experience. The lyrics are quite emotional as well.”

Hailing from Chandigarh, Ranjit was last seen portraying Vaani Kapoor's cousin in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The actor has been taking up projects in Hindi and Punjabi films after being a successful model; his last Punjabi outing was Gippy Grewal's directorial 'Shava ni Girdharilal' with Yami Gautam. His next Punjabi film again with Gippy Grewal will be released soon. “My journey has been quite exciting, adventurous, and real. It’s been a roller-coaster of emotions, and I have changed as a person and as an actor. We are constantly working with people from different backgrounds and mindsets, we play different characters and be in their shoes, this helps in growing as a person. What has kept me going is the love from the audience. In each of the films that I have taken, I try to do the best that I can, the best that the director has thought of. Attack as a film is way ahead of its times. John Abraham and director Lakshya Raj Anand have taken humongous efforts to achieve perfection in what they conceived. I am sure that the film will make its mark on the international arena, this could be the face of Indian action films in the future. The action sequences, VFX, sound designing, etc. are all that the Indian audiences have never seen in Hindi cinema before. The film is enjoying super-strong word-of-mouth publicity amongst action aficionados” said an excited Ranjit as he signed off for the moment.