Opera-influenced pop prodigy Aditi Iyer returns with a dance jam worthy single

MUMBAI: Following 2021’s poignant EP ‘Dollhouse’, the 17-year-old singer-songwriter embraces vibrant electro-pop in her new single Deleted Your Number. The Mumbai-based opera-trained artist displays dexterity and evolution in her new offering which she’s excited to put out while preparing for her 12th standard examinations.

