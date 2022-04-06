Opera-influenced pop prodigy Aditi Iyer returns with a dance jam worthy single

MUMBAI: Following 2021’s poignant EP ‘Dollhouse’, the 17-year-old singer-songwriter embraces vibrant electro-pop in her new single Deleted Your Number. The Mumbai-based opera-trained artist displays dexterity and evolution in her new offering which she’s excited to put out while preparing for her 12th standard examinations.
The class 12 student offers a sprightly new single after the brooding dark pop of last year’s well received 4 track EP Dollhouse. On Deleted Your Number, Aditi pens a perfect breakup anthem to dance away your heartbreak fatigue to her poised, opera-trained vocals. The track is based on the idea that life is too short to care about people who do not see your value.
A first step in ending a relationship — a woeful and tangled process, is ‘deleting their number’. A brief moment of victory passes through one’s dejected state as you put this formerly relevant person in a past chapter of your life and move forward. The Mumbai based singer-songwriter delivers this self-celebratory message over crashing sounds, gentle harmonies and sparkling guitar strumming in a slick production by well-known singer-songwriter/producer Rohan Solomon. Deleted Your Number generously uses steadily building synths paired with a dance pop beat. Aditi bares unprecedented vulnerability for all her seventeen years on the climactic bridge before reclaiming the cheery spirit of the single.
