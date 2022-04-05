For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  05 Apr 2022 14:31 |  By RnMTeam

RBI's innovative story telling with 9XM, Haq Se!

MUMBAI: India’s central bank – the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched another interesting Ad campaign with 9XM. Part of the RBI Kehta Hai initiative, the campaign aims at creating awareness among the common man about ‘RBI’s Ombudsman’facility. This is 9X Media’s third collaboration with the RBIwhich launched a series of multi-media campaigns to create awareness among people about good practices, regulations and initiatives in banking and financial sector.

The latest campaign shows RBI’s popular mascot MoneyKumar as a shayar who makes viewers aware about the Bank’s services where aggrieved customers can file their complaints against any irregularities or fraudulent transaction in banking sector. This short yet impactful consumer awareness campaign uses music as a route to convey RBI’s message of ‘Jaankaar Baniye, Satark Rahiye!’ This campaign is created in association with dentsu X.

Mr. Prabhat Naik, Sr Partner at dentsu X said, “It was an excellent integration curated by 9XM team to amplify the campaign message, an out-of-the-box idea bringing together serious financial conversation with melodious music offering of the channel.”

9XM is a leader in music and short format content, having created iconic animated characters, rib-tickling short-format shows with Bollywood celebrities and interesting vignettes that completely resonate with the youth. In the recent past, 9XM has collaborated with many prestigious brands giving their marketing and ad campaigns the much needed edge in achieving their campaign objectives.

Commenting on the integration with RBI, 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer, Mr. Punit Pandey said, “We are happy to present RBI’s popular mascot MoneyKumar in a unique avatar, that of a shayar. We have taken the Shayari Route to drive the important message of ‘Jaankaar Baniye, Satark Rahiye!’ From creating just a song with artist Virus in our first integration to animating MoneyKumar and creating a song which was used in all prime time shows like KBC, Indian’s Super Dancer etc ., to now presenting him as a shayar, our long term association with RBI has been extremely memorable. It has also been a great experience partnering with dentsu, Lodestar and Prachar to build all the creatives’ of RBI. The shayar avatar of MoneyKumar will definitely resonate with the viewers. Music is Good, Music is Fun. Haq Se!”

