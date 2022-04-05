For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  05 Apr 2022 14:19 |  By RnMTeam

Nishant Malkhani & Saba Khan to be seen in all-new Avatar in Modern Sufi Single “Jogan” by Photofit Music

MUMBAI: Producer Mr. Suresh Bhanushali’s upcoming song “JOGAN” is surely upon the talks after revealing the grand royal theme of the song. The look released by the record label Photofit Music itself speaks of a tale that will lead to an unforgettable story.

Pages of royal romance that are filled with lines of sincerity. The track seems to be in the spellbinding theme of love, pouring in with emotions that sink to the actual feelings of the song. The track is by all accounts on the entrancing topic of adoration, pouring in with feelings that sink to the genuine sensations of the melody.

Discussing the characters in the melody it portrays, slides of eminence, and love are communicated staggeringly. The Featuring artists, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Heart of the show Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal who recently made his astounding presence in Bigg Boss Season 14, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, and others. Discussing the beauty of magnificence and imperial playing the female lead, Saba Khan, yet another Bigg Boss fame. Naming the other fierce character in the story that sets fire to the angle- Vinit Kakar, now part of the thrilling show Lockup, and is much known for Sony sab's ziddi dil maane na also Playing the Central character of Mayasur. These artists have added that phenomenal approach to the song.

The song is set in the dreamlike voice of Mujtaba Aziz Naza, a Qawali vocalist in Aayat, AND "Deewani Mastani" from "Bajirao Mastani" following this the artist has have given his power of qawwali in the melody "Ek Dil Ek Jaan" from the film "Padmavaat". The vocalist Mujtaba Aziz Naza has caught the genuine quintessence of old-style music and the point of present-day music in the melody "JOGAN" delivered by Mr. Suresh Bhanushali, Photofit Music. According to him, " The verses given by Mumtaz Aziz Naza have been a surreal element of the song with the delicate music, a sensation of heart-sinking love that can be communicated in words"

"JOGAN" is marvelously directed by Mr. Amit K Shiva. According to the director, " The characters of the song, have adjusted their part beautiful well in the storyline and the setting that itself talks love, I have attempted my level best to get the genuine depiction of a romantic tale on screen, on which I have gotten massive help from the group as well as from the artists, I am certain that this melody will turn out in a manner a long way from everybody's considerations at the standard of assumptions."

The venture achieved under the name of Photofit Music exemplifies the illustrious concept of the song and its highlighting artists, encapsulates the royal theme and its featuring artists, the song is handled and got going with a huge team, involving several angles, successfully executed by the project head Mr. Rajiv John Sauson, speaking of his ideas and thoughts on the song, he says "This song  is one of the most mind-blowing delicate Sufi like song s that brings strange harmony and connecting with music, that one can't deny"

The theme that falls embraces the magnificence of the track, the director Mr. Amit K Shiva has added his own flair and one-of-a-kind flow to the song, providing it with the state of a story that characterizes every aspect of love. The melody really unfurls the magnificence of the verses and music, working out positively down with the song and its picturization on the screen. Mr. Rajiv John Sauson, Photofit Music says " All the featuring artists have surely done commendable work, accomplished and played their personality well-fitting inside the storyline of this song  "JOGAN" delivered under the pennant of Photofit Music.

The actual trailer discusses the wonderful backdrop for the song “JOGAN” released by Photofit Music with the loftiness idea, classic concept, looks that take into consideration and snare the crowd to this love track "JOGAN" created by Mr. Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music.

Tags
Nishant Malkhani Saba Khan Sufi Jogan Photofit Music
Related news
News | 26 Mar 2022

Producer Suresh Bhanushali, Photofit Music build shades of colors with this Love Track - Dimple

MUMBAI: Love songs are such a popular genre of music — and it's also why romantic song lyrics often contain some of the best love lines of all time.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2022

The Remarkable Contribution of Mr. Amit K Shiva as a Director: His Music Videos, Concepts, Sets, and Stories

MUMBAI: Discussing filmmaking, the portion has enormously developed, welcoming different imperativeness to it. In the music business, the crowd has been checkered as far as their decisions and taste in music. The Director, at Photofit Music Company, Mr. Amit K Shiva with other Director Mr.

read more
News | 23 May 2020

Music is a powerful way to spread the message: Shibani Kashyap

MUMBAI: Indian singer Shibani Kashyap, who is prominently known for singing a signature tune of the AIR FM channel of All India Radio and Amul India. She also Judged a singing reality show named Bathroom Singer and is noted for her work in the Bollywood film industry.

read more
News | 23 May 2020

Zara Khan: 'Jogan' has a very cool electro house vibe

MUMBAI: Singer- Actress Zara Khan has come out with new song “Jogan” sharing the mic with Yasser Desai which was composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi, who earlier worked for the song “Khud se zyada”.

read more
News | 21 May 2020

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' singer Zara comes up with new song 'Jogan'

MUMBAI: Singer Zara Khan is back with her new single, titled "Jogan".

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saregama digitises another 10,000 retro songs - Catalogue grows to 1, 42,000

MUMBAI: Continuing its digitisation efforts activated during lockdown, Saregama has added 10,000read more

News
Mirchi 95's 'Sabka Katega' campaign provides a hilarious take on the appraisal season

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Open letter calls for continued funding for Audio Content Fund

MUMBAI: An Open Letter has been published calling on the Government to provide continued public fread more

News
BIG FM celebrates timeless moments of Marathi Industry through its latest show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: After the immense love and support received by millions across the country for its longeread more

News
NTIA extremely disappointed with the Chancellors Spring Statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Sread more

top# 5 articles

1
RBI's innovative story telling with 9XM, Haq Se!

MUMBAI: India’s central bank – the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched another interesting Ad campaign with 9XM. Part of the RBI Kehta Hai...read more

2
Late Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj Ji's grandson Swaransh Mishra's music composition in the music single 'Jalpariya' is appreciated

MUMBAI: The grandson of Late Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj Ji, Swaransh Mishra's new music composition, 'Jalpariya' has crossed 1+ million...read more

3
Iconic balladeer Lucky Ali to release his much-awaited single Intezaar on April 6th

MUMBAI: Lucky Ali teams with his favourite collaborator, brother-in-law & renowned composer/producer Mikey McCleary to create magic again in a...read more

4
Chingari powered by GARI token announces winners for Chingari Superstars contest

MUMBAI: India’s no. 1 short video app, Chingari, powered by GARI has announced the winners of its first-ever ‘Chingari Superstars’ Contest. Rajan...read more

5
Nishant Malkhani & Saba Khan to be seen in all-new Avatar in Modern Sufi Single “Jogan” by Photofit Music

MUMBAI: Producer Mr. Suresh Bhanushali’s upcoming song “JOGAN” is surely upon the talks after revealing the grand royal theme of the song. The look...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games