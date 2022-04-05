Grammys 2022: See red carpet fashion looks

MUMBAI: Music's biggest night just hit all the right notes!
After much anticipation, the 2022 Grammys aired on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. While the city and venue may be different from years past, many things remained the same including the unbelievable star power.
For starters, Trevor Noah hosted the live telecast, which featured performances from a wide variety of artists including Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, BTS, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Brothers Osborne and Maverick City Music.
As for who walked away with a trophy? SZA, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste won big at the star-studded event.
Before the biggest awards of the night were announced, however, there was one thing fans couldn't stop talking about: the red carpet, of course. From designer gowns and colorful suits to bold accessories and wild hairstyles, there was so much to see on the Grammys red carpet.
Keep reading to see what your favorite singers wore to one of the wildest red carpets of the year.
