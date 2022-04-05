Grammys 2022: Meet Indian winners Falguni Shah and Ricky Kej

MUMBAI: On Monday, the announcement was made for legendary drummer Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej to receive the Grammy for Divine Tides (Lahiri Music) for the Best New Age Album, life for the Bengaluru musician seemed to have come full circle. Dressed in a navy blue bandhgala, Kej bent down on stage to touch Copeland’s feet and expressed gratitude to have joined him on his “musical journey”. “I grew up with his (Copeland’s) posters on my wall and today I have won a Grammy along with him. It’s amazing,” said 40-year-old Kej on stage. “In India, we have a saying – Vasudev Kutumbhkam – the world is one family… living in peace with the human species, and also with all entities on this planet. Divine Tides is about that co-existence,” added Kej.

This is the second Grammy for the Indian musician. His first had come at the 57th Grammy ceremony in 2015 for Winds of Samsara – a collaboration with South African flautist Wouter Kellerman. The 14-song album began with tributes to their respective fathers of the nation – Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela and went on to explore other aspects of Indian and African music.

Another Indian-American singer Falguni Shah won a Grammy Award for A Colorful World in the Best Children's Album category. Falguni Shah is known by her stage name Falu and after winning, she expressed her happiness. Sharing photos from the Grammys 2022 on social media, Falguni Shah wrote, "I have no words to describe today's magic. What an honor to perform for the opening number of the GRAMMY Premier Ceremony, and then take home a statue on behalf of all the incredible people who worked on A Colorful World. We are humbled and thank the Recording Academy for this tremendous recognition. THANK YOU!"