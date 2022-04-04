Shen B Drops Incredible Sci-Fi Music Video for Futuristic Single 'Colder'

MUMBAI: Jammu-based hip-hop artist Shen B aka Shayaan Bhat has released the compelling single “Colder.” Accompanied by a music video set in the future where Earth is swallowed by a nuclear apocalypse, the song poses the question ‘What If?’ to viewers. Spanning the expansive themes of science, technology, climate change, time, romance and more, “Colder” is a song of solidarity for everyone who has ever lost a loved one. Racing against the clock literally and musically (the production of the track underlines a ticking watch), “Colder” sees Shen B attempt to go back in time and make a different choice. The rapper and long-time creative collaborator (as well as director, editor and VFX ninja) Wikki Koul were inspired by films like the Mad Max franchise, shows like Vikings and The Last Kingdom as well as games like The Last of Us and Fallout 3 while building the immersive world of “Colder.” The result is an unforgettable track and music video that is as imaginative as it is thought-provoking.

Watch the music video for Shen B’s ‘Colder’ here:

Filmed in the tourist hotspot Patnitop, which is about 100 kilometres away from Jammu city, the “Colder” music video dreams up the familiar to be alien and strange. Opening in the dead of winter in a snow-laden forest, the clip transports viewers to an apocalyptic world where one survivor, Shen B, struggles with the factor of choice — should he go back in time and make a different decision or shall he live with the consequences of his actions? Employing futuristic VFX by Koul as well as gritty art, costume and production design by Shen B, “Colder” introduces viewers to an alternative universe where human beings didn’t engage with urgent issues like climate change. The video also invites viewers to experience the emptiness one feels when someone close to them passes away. The “Colder” music video, inspired by Shen B’s battle with grief in the wake of his mother’s passing, is ultimately a powerful meditation on life and death.