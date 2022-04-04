Rushaki's second single from upcoming debut album out now

MUMBAI: Singer-producer Rushaki’s sophomore single, Icarus, is now out on all platforms. The song is co-produced by New Delhi based

I've always had trouble coloring within the lines, no matter how hard I tried. I have always been rebellious against any thought that I haven't chosen for myself. This is my ode to that rebellious streak, the one that does not know how to follow a set path or a set of instructions. That impulsive part of me that helped me take chances and push certain limits that I would never be able to, without breaking free. Actions have consequences, and consequences are experiences, and that is the journey of my 'Icarus'.