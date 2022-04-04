For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Apr 2022

Iconic balladeer Lucky Ali to release his much-awaited single Intezaar on April 6th

MUMBAI: Lucky Ali teams with his favourite collaborator, brother-in-law & renowned composer/producer Mikey McCleary to create magic again in a series of singles, starting with a soulful video single Intezaar. The Indian pop legend puts an end to your anticipation with the aptly titled new track Intezaar which releases globally on April 6th, 2022 and can be heard across all streaming platforms through an exclusive collaboration with Believe Artist Services.

The husky-voiced singer-songwriter, composer & actor firmly believes in surfacing only when he has something significant to say or share with his audiences and the world. It is that time now, so the world will get to savour Ali’s latest rendition that evocatively chronicles the subject of relationships through the lens of ‘Intezaar aur tamanna’ (wait/expectation and desire) — a buoyant mid-tempo ballad..

The video single Intezaar, will be available for streaming globally on April 6th, 2022.

