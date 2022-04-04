Happy Birthday Seerat Kapoor: "As for how I see it, spending time with my close ones in itself is the best birthday gift."

MUMBAI: Birthdays are one of the most special days of the year for all of us. Receiving gifts and celebrating our special day with our loved ones' birthdays makes us all very happy. As we all know, it's one of the talented actresses, Seerat Kapoor's, birthday today. The actress, who is active on her social media and keeps on updating all her fans with her daily day-to-day activities and her upcoming projects. And the actress shares on her birthday what's more special: she shares her plans, her birthday rituals, and how she expects to spend her birthday. Let's take a look.

On talking about how the year has been for Seerat, the actress says, "This year has taught me many things, like paying attention to the little things that may have been at the back of my mind. It’s important to listen to your inner voice, all the more now that we’v all been witness to how unpredictable life can be." But in the end, all’s well when the right learning and communication comes across and leads us all towards making progress. "

Seerat also shared her thoughts on receiving special gifts from her loved ones and her birthday plans for this year. The actress says, "For me, spending time with my close ones in itself is the best birthday gift. We most enjoy our share of conversations over a warm and intimate birthday dinner.”

"My resolution for the coming year is to explore myself, to grow as an artist, and to be connected with my fans through my performances in every language they seen me in." says actress Seerat Kapoor as her birthday resolution.

We wish this talented diva a very happy birthday and may this year bring lots of sparkle in her life as her sparkling smile.

On the professional front, Seerat Kapoor was last seen in a music video alongside Badshah in Slow Slow where the actress acclaimed a huge appreciation. Seerat debuted in Tollywood with the film "Run Raja Run" in 2014 and has since acted in films such as "Tiger," "Columbus," "Raju Gari Gadha 2," "Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma," "Krishna and His Leela," and many others. Fans are eagerly expecting Seerat Kapoor's Bollywood debut in Maarrich, with renowned actor Naseeruddin Shah and the handsome Tusshar Kapoor. The actress will star in Dil Raju's forthcoming Telugu film as a leading lady. Aside from that, the actress has already received interesting projects from leading Bollywood filmmakers and we can’t wait to see what Seerat Kapoor signs next.