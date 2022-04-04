"After ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ we wanted the audience to see his versatility, and this song truly shows how capable Harrdy is as a performer." says Jaani about Harrdy Sandhu on working with him for their recent hit single ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’

MUMBAI: Music is a very powerful medium that has a way to get us all hooked on it. So whenever a groovy and addictive song gets stuck in our heads we automatically start swaying on it. Harrdy Sandhu and Aisha Sharma's new single ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’ is one of those addictive which has made its place in our loop list.

The song is directed by Arvindr Khaira. The music is composed by B Praak and the melodies are given by the well-known lyricist Jaani who shares his experience of working with his buddy Harrdy Sandhu on ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’ as he says, "It is always a delight to work with my brother Harrdy and the experience of making ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’ was no different. After ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ we wanted the audience to see his versatility and this song truly shows how capable Harrdy is as a performer. I am always proud of him and I hope you all like ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan"

Desi Melodies released the music video of 'Kudiyan Lahore Diyan' on their official YouTube channel and the video has amassed over 7M views and still counting. The music video has been a massive hit and fans cant stop showering an enormous amount of love on this fresh pair and its trending beats. The song is definitely going to be stuck in our minds because of its groovy beats and catchy tunes.