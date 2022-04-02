The makers of ‘Jalsa’ launch the soulful and hard-hitting track ‘Thehar’!

MUMBAI: T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment’s riveting drama ‘Jalsa’ streamed on Amazon Prime received a flood of rave reviews and took the OTT platform by storm.
As a special surprise to the audience, the makers have now launched a song titled ‘Thehar’. Simple, soulful and hard-hitting much like the film itself, ‘Thehar’ is sung by Shilpa Rao, composed by Gaurav Chatterji with lyrics by Sandeep Gaur.
With films like Airlift, Noor, Chef, Durgamati and Chhori, Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series brought audiences some hit films and riveting content. The two entertainment heavyweights collaborate for the fifth time with ‘Jalsa’ an edgy but human story headlined by powerhouse talents Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah.
With ‘Jalsa’ a hit and run of an 18-year-old girl becomes the hub of a wheel that sets into motion many a spoke - a journalist, a raging mother, a cop and a system all caught in an ethical dilemma. Questions raised only to realize that the truth is rarely pure and never simple.
‘Jalsa’ is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and the song ‘Thehar’ is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: An Open Letter has been published calling on the Government to provide continued public fread more
MUMBAI: After the immense love and support received by millions across the country for its longeread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Sread more
MUMBAI: The French audio equipment manufacturer Digigram has announced the release of two new soread more
MUMBAI: T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment’s riveting drama ‘Jalsa’ streamed on Amazon Prime received a flood of rave reviews and took the OTT...read more
MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela Bollywood's youngest superstar has never failed to win our hearts with her acting skills and her stunning looks. Since the...read more
MUMBAI: Who knew Taylor Swift was part of the folklore of Bridgerton? On Tuesday, a writer for the hit Netflix series revealed on Twitter that the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Shipra Goyal and Pratik Sehajpal, Bigg Boss 15 runner-up have been spotted together on their Instagram for their new upcoming song...read more
MUMBAI: Raja Mushtaq is excited about being part of "Sharmaji Namkeen". He is a remarkable talent and a gifted new age versatile singer who was the...read more