For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Apr 2022 22:30 |  By RnMTeam

The makers of ‘Jalsa’ launch the soulful and hard-hitting track ‘Thehar’!

MUMBAI: T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment’s riveting drama ‘Jalsa’ streamed on Amazon Prime received a flood of rave reviews and took the OTT platform by storm.

As a special surprise to the audience, the makers have now launched a song titled ‘Thehar’. Simple, soulful and hard-hitting much like the film itself, ‘Thehar’ is sung by Shilpa Rao, composed by Gaurav Chatterji with lyrics by Sandeep Gaur.

With films like Airlift, Noor, Chef, Durgamati and Chhori, Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series brought audiences some hit films and riveting content. The two entertainment heavyweights collaborate for the fifth time with ‘Jalsa’ an edgy but human story headlined by powerhouse talents Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah.

With ‘Jalsa’ a hit and run of an 18-year-old girl becomes the hub of a wheel that sets into motion many a spoke - a journalist, a raging mother, a cop and a system all caught in an ethical dilemma. Questions raised only to realize that the truth is rarely pure and never simple.

‘Jalsa’ is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and the song ‘Thehar’ is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Tags
T-Series Abundantia Entertainment Jalsa Amazon Prime
Related news
News | 26 Mar 2022

Jubin Nautiyal – The first guest on T-Series & Red FM’s ‘Indie Hain Hum- Season 3’ with Sachet-Parampara!

MUMBAI: Asia's largest music label, publisher and film studios, T-Series and India's largest and most awarded private radio network, Red FM collaborate once again for Indie Hai Hum Season 3 featuring some of the most sought after names in the music industry.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2022

Bhushan Kumar presents the ultimate party song 'Roz Raat' by Millind Gaba

MUMBAI: After record-breaking hit songs like Nazar Lag Jayegi, She Don't Know, Shanti, Main Teri Ho Gayi, Zindagi Di Paudi, Peele Peele, Nachunga Aise and Kya Karu, Millind Gaba is back with T-Series’ Roz Raat.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2022

Bhushan Kumar brings Payal Dev's romantic single 'Kuch Baatein'

MUMBAI: After crooning melodious tunes of Dil Pe Zakhm and Dil Lauta Do among various others, Payal Dev is back with her latest single 'Kuch Baatein' produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

read more
Sukhee
News | 02 Mar 2022

Makers of critically acclaimed, Sherni, Chhorii & Jalsa present Shilpa Shetty Kundra in and as Sukhee.

MUMBAI: Filming Begins Today.After a successful collaboration on blockbusters like Sherni, Chhorii & Jalsa, T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment team up yet again for Sukhee. The film marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi.

read more
News | 01 Mar 2022

On the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri, Urvashi Rautela On expressing her humble Wishes says,"May the divine energies of Lord Shiva be always there to bring positivity to your life"

MUMBAI: One of the biggest and most significant Hindu festivals is Mahashivratri, where everyone celebrates the joyous occasion by praying, offering puja, and fasting. But what also forms an integral part is getting decked up in traditional, Indian outfits.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi 95's 'Sabka Katega' campaign provides a hilarious take on the appraisal season

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Open letter calls for continued funding for Audio Content Fund

MUMBAI: An Open Letter has been published calling on the Government to provide continued public fread more

News
BIG FM celebrates timeless moments of Marathi Industry through its latest show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: After the immense love and support received by millions across the country for its longeread more

News
NTIA extremely disappointed with the Chancellors Spring Statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Sread more

News
Digigram announces the release of ALP-222e and ALP-222e-Mic sound cards “The same, better”

MUMBAI: The French audio equipment manufacturer Digigram has announced the release of two new soread more

top# 5 articles

1
The makers of ‘Jalsa’ launch the soulful and hard-hitting track ‘Thehar’!

MUMBAI: T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment’s riveting drama ‘Jalsa’ streamed on Amazon Prime received a flood of rave reviews and took the OTT...read more

2
Urvashi Rautela takes the blessings of her uncle and central information commissioner 'Mr. Uday Mahurkar'

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela Bollywood's youngest superstar has never failed to win our hearts with her acting skills and her stunning looks. Since the...read more

3
Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' inspired 'Bridgerton' writer

MUMBAI: Who knew Taylor Swift was part of the folklore of Bridgerton? On Tuesday, a writer for the hit Netflix series revealed on Twitter that the...read more

4
Bigg Boss runner-up Pratik Sehajpal and stunning Shipra Goyal to be seen in a new music single

MUMBAI: Singer Shipra Goyal and Pratik Sehajpal, Bigg Boss 15 runner-up have been spotted together on their Instagram for their new upcoming song...read more

5
Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen's new song Boom Boom featuring singer Raja Mushtaq

MUMBAI: Raja Mushtaq is excited about being part of "Sharmaji Namkeen". He is a remarkable talent and a gifted new age versatile singer who was the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games