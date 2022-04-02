The makers of ‘Jalsa’ launch the soulful and hard-hitting track ‘Thehar’!

MUMBAI: T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment’s riveting drama ‘Jalsa’ streamed on Amazon Prime received a flood of rave reviews and took the OTT platform by storm.

As a special surprise to the audience, the makers have now launched a song titled ‘Thehar’. Simple, soulful and hard-hitting much like the film itself, ‘Thehar’ is sung by Shilpa Rao, composed by Gaurav Chatterji with lyrics by Sandeep Gaur.

With films like Airlift, Noor, Chef, Durgamati and Chhori, Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series brought audiences some hit films and riveting content. The two entertainment heavyweights collaborate for the fifth time with ‘Jalsa’ an edgy but human story headlined by powerhouse talents Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah.

With ‘Jalsa’ a hit and run of an 18-year-old girl becomes the hub of a wheel that sets into motion many a spoke - a journalist, a raging mother, a cop and a system all caught in an ethical dilemma. Questions raised only to realize that the truth is rarely pure and never simple.

‘Jalsa’ is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and the song ‘Thehar’ is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.