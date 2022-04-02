For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Apr 2022 22:34

Singer Rupali Jagga drops a peppy music video 'Tere Piche'

MUMBAI: Bringing every emotion to life requires more than just expressions, it needs conviction. Rupali Jagga, who is often praised as India's Shakira, understands this.

Rupali not only sings with conviction but express emotions through her voice and facial expressions. The playback singer is now back with a new music video titled 'Tere Piche', which is a treat for her fans.

Talking about the music video, the talented singer says, "Before working on any song, I try my best to connect to it emotionally. Having said that, I had a great time shooting for 'Tere Piche'. We shot the music video at some of the most pristine locations in Punjab. It has come out really beautiful. Lyricst Ursguri has written this song and it's a Hindi-Punjabi song. He has done an outstanding job and the lyrics are very catchy and relatable. I feel everyone will relate to this song after listening to it. I'm thankful to producer Tarun Mor for producing this amazing music video."

Rupali Jagga, who was one of the finalists in the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Zee TV, received the title of 'the Shakira of India' in 2016. Since then, Rupali has sung for various movies and she has been releasing her singles on YouTube and other platforms. She is a trained singer from Agra Gharana. She is also the winner of the first edition of the singing reality show Indian Pro Music League. Her latest song ‘Piyaa Rangeela’ with Himesh Reshammiya was much appreciated by music lovers across the country.

Produced by Tarun Mor, the music video features Rupali and social media sensation Bhavin Bhanushali. Composed by Dr. Shree, the song released on the official YT channel and audio streaming platforms.

