Urvashi Rautela takes the blessings of her uncle and central information commissioner 'Mr. Uday Mahurkar'

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela Bollywood's youngest superstar has never failed to win our hearts with her acting skills and her stunning looks. Since the day she stepped into Bollywood, Urvashi has been climbing the ladder of success every day. She always keeps her fans updated about her professional and personal life by sharing glimpses of it on her social media.

She recently took on her social media and shared an adorable picture with all of us. She visited her uncle and the honorable information commissioner of the GOI Mr. Uday Mahurkar. Urvashi shared the pictures of her taking his blessings. She captions it with: "Paid courtesy & took blessings of my uncle @UdayMahurkar Ji, eminent author, nationalist thinker & Central Information Commissioner whose book on #VeerSavarkar ‘s security vision is creating waves. Pleasure meeting him. He has also penned 2 known books on Hon PM @narendramodi Ji's governance.#love #UrvashiRautela #UdayMahurkar #NarendraModi'

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, actress also bagged appreciation for her international song Versace Baby alongside Arab fame Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi will also be seen in the Jio studios web series 'Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”. Apart from that the actress will be making her Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film "The Legend" opposite Saravana.8