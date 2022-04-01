For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Apr 2022 16:57 |  By RnMTeam

Tyga and Rob Kardashian slammed Blac Chyna

MUMBAI: Tyga and Rob Kardashian are both clapping back at their mutual ex, Blac Chyna after she tweeted that she receives "no support" from the fathers of her children.

"Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars ...my reasons... morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support," Chyna tweeted on March 30. "I'm a MAMA."

In a second tweet, she added, "Single no support child support."

Tyga—who shares 9-year-old son King Cairo with Chyna—defended his contributions.

"I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat," the "Rack City" rapper wrote in the comments section of a screenshot of her tweets. "Why would I pay child support lol."

Kardashian—who shares 5 year-old Dream with Chyna—posed the same question, writing on the same post, "I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol."

Tyga couldn't help but notice the difference between the dollar amounts and tagged the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum to playfully ask, "how u pay 3k less. Let me kno the plug."

Tags
Rob Kardashian Tyga Blac Chyna
Related news
News | 14 Feb 2022

Below are the celebrities attending 2022 Super Bowl

MUMBAI: 2022 Super Bowl Game Star SightingsJay-Z & Blue Ivy Carter

read more
News | 21 Dec 2021

GORDO unleashes new monster ‘EENIE WEENIE’ with a bantering music video

MUMBAI: GORDO is back with another slamming cut, building on his growing body of work and reputation in the tech house scene. The release was followed by a tongue-in-cheek music video, starring the DJ/producer and shot in Amsterdam.

read more
News | 29 May 2021

Kylie Jenner denies she bullied Tyga's co-star

MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner is shutting down an allegation that she bullied one of Tyga's co-stars six years ago.

read more
News | 09 Dec 2020

Rita Ora gets candid about her past romance with Rob Kardashian

MUMBAI: Rita Ora hasn't been keeping up with her exes. Speaking candidly to The Sunday Times, the British singer made a rare comment about her past romance with Rob Kardashian.

read more
News | 04 Sep 2020

Kim Kardashian gives birth to Kylie Jenner in Tyga ft Kanye West music video 'Feel Me'

MUMBAI: Seeing double!

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi 95's 'Sabka Katega' campaign provides a hilarious take on the appraisal season

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Open letter calls for continued funding for Audio Content Fund

MUMBAI: An Open Letter has been published calling on the Government to provide continued public fread more

News
BIG FM celebrates timeless moments of Marathi Industry through its latest show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: After the immense love and support received by millions across the country for its longeread more

News
NTIA extremely disappointed with the Chancellors Spring Statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Sread more

News
Digigram announces the release of ALP-222e and ALP-222e-Mic sound cards “The same, better”

MUMBAI: The French audio equipment manufacturer Digigram has announced the release of two new soread more

top# 5 articles

1
Danish Khan joins team of captains on 'Superstar Singer 2'

MUMBAI: After 'Indian Idol' contestants Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan and Sayali Kumble, Danish Khan is now also set to join the panel of...read more

2
Tyga and Rob Kardashian slammed Blac Chyna

MUMBAI: Tyga and Rob Kardashian are both clapping back at their mutual ex, Blac Chyna after she tweeted that she receives "no support" from the...read more

3
Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' inspired 'Bridgerton' writer

MUMBAI: Who knew Taylor Swift was part of the folklore of Bridgerton? On Tuesday, a writer for the hit Netflix series revealed on Twitter that the...read more

4
Machine Gun Kelly helped Pete Davidson during Kanye West's Feud

MUMBAI: Machine Gun Kelly has entered the chat—and he's leading with love. The musician opened up about his longtime "bromance" with Saturday Night...read more

5
"It was really great working with him as he was very patient and understanding with everyone." says singer Stebin Ben about director Shakti Hasija, on working with him for their recent hit single 'Mann Basiya"

MUMBAI: Everyone's life revolves around music, and once a song becomes stuck in our heads, we can't stop ourselves from humming along to its rhythm...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games