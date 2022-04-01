Tyga and Rob Kardashian slammed Blac Chyna

MUMBAI: Tyga and Rob Kardashian are both clapping back at their mutual ex, Blac Chyna after she tweeted that she receives "no support" from the fathers of her children.

"Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars ...my reasons... morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support," Chyna tweeted on March 30. "I'm a MAMA."

In a second tweet, she added, "Single no support child support."

Tyga—who shares 9-year-old son King Cairo with Chyna—defended his contributions.

"I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat," the "Rack City" rapper wrote in the comments section of a screenshot of her tweets. "Why would I pay child support lol."

Kardashian—who shares 5 year-old Dream with Chyna—posed the same question, writing on the same post, "I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol."

Tyga couldn't help but notice the difference between the dollar amounts and tagged the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum to playfully ask, "how u pay 3k less. Let me kno the plug."